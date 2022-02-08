There's a Simple Reason Why Biden Officials Are Revising the COVID Hospitalization Numbers

Isn’t it great how science changes overnight? Now, masks are no longer necessary. The science changed, you see—or was it the polling? New Jersey, California, and Delaware—all blue states—are lifting their mask mandates within the next few weeks. It’s just funny how California lifted their rule after Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught maskless at the NFC Championship game. What’s being missed is that he was taken photos with a maskless Magic Johnson who up until recently was living with HIV. The point is the man who was most at risk of getting a nasty bout of COVID due to health issues didn’t even care about the WuFlu. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti explained his maskless escapades by declaring that he was holding his breath. It’s laughable. It’s indefensible. There’s no pivot. So, just switch sides and act like everything you’ve said about masks and COVID never happened. It’s shameless, but that’s the liberal media. That’s the Democrats.

Now, the Biden crew is going to revise the COVID hospitalization figures. They’re going to separate those who were hospitalized because of COVID and those with COVID, which are separate and something that we normal people have been saying for months—that the figures were overblown. Yet, you all know why these tweaks are happening. It’s the 2022 midterms (via Politico):

The administration’s goal is to get a more accurate sense of Covid-19’s impact across the country and whether the virus is causing severe disease. Senior Biden health officials have increasingly relied on hospitalization numbers, rather than case counts, to determine how to respond to the virus as well as the efficacy of the vaccines. Lower hospitalization rates could inform the administration’s thinking on public health measures such as masking. More accurate Covid-19 numbers also could provide a better picture of the strain on hospitals and which resources they might need during surges. Recalculating the hospitalization rate will not be easy, said Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and former advisory board member of the Covid Tracking Project, a team that worked to collect and synthesize local Covid-19 data during the peak of the pandemic. “You need a panel of experts to review the cases to adjudicate if a hospitalization is for a person who came in for Covid or with Covid,” Topol said. “It's not something that is coded in the chart. A lot of people will say an individual came in with Covid, but it was actually the Covid that exacerbated the lung or heart disease.” The Trump administration launched a similar effort at the height of the pandemic in 2020. While some hospital networks have changed how they input Covid-19 admissions since then, many have not been able to consistently separate individuals who arrive at the facility for non-Covid reasons — for example, for a heart problem or a broken leg — and those who test positive for the virus upon arrival. The two senior Biden officials said the process of getting every hospital in the country to report accurately will likely take several months. […] Administration officials moved to recalculate hospitalization numbers to better understand the dangers of the variant.

This is a weird way to admit covid stats were manipulated to carry out an agenda from the beginning but ok https://t.co/tX1Vk9uVuz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 8, 2022

The midterms. The why is the midterms. Saved you a click. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 8, 2022

No, again, it’s because of the midterms. There’s also the issue of the death count. More Americans have now died from COVID under Joe Biden than Trump. And this comes after he promised to shut down the virus. He didn’t. I think anyone with half-a-brain knew that slow Joe wasn’t going to be able to stop a contagious airborne virus. It’s why the COVID death toll will probably be significantly revised down, though it still won’t negate the fact that more Americans died of COVID under Joe Biden—it’ll just be a small figure. Democrats have a president who is brain dead with abysmal approval ratings. His VP is no different. They have no Build Back Better bill. They have no ‘federal election takeover so only Democrats can win’ bill. They have nothing. Russia is about to invade Ukraine, the southern border is a mess still, inflation is still high, gas prices are through the roof, and slow Joe there doing nothing about it. Democrats are still going to be wrecked come November.