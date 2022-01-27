Crash and Burn: Deadspin's Hit Piece on NFL Coach Mike McDaniel Exposes Cancer of Woke Sports Journalism

Look, we all made mistakes. I make them all the time. The only difference is I’m not a liberal with a moral superiority complex who even when caught peddling fake news—will never apologize. Looking at you, NPR, and your fake Supreme Court masks story that was refuted by all involved. Still, the outlet maintained it was right and it was never fact-checked. It was a fact-check-ception. Yet, this isn’t really a political article. It’s the wonderful world of woke sports journalism, which in reality—as you know—is a boat ride akin to one taken in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. It’s pure horror. It’s one thing to get a date wrong. You might misattribute the author of a piece. That’s fine. Screwing up his racial background because you just saw a few pictures of him and assumed he was white is an entirely different can of worms.

So, we all know Deadspin is known for publishing certified fresh idiocy. All the clowns at Gawker found refuge here. It’s a mess—and they’re owned often. When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) owned them back in 2017, they probably should have packed it in forever. Even liberals were admitting that he gashed them. This rake-stepping moment comes on the heels of the firing of Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was something of a shocking termination. It came out of nowhere, but the drew scrutiny to the fact that there is only one black head coach in the NFL—Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given the bean-counting tendencies of the Left, they had some weirdo piece about how offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is making the interview rounds for head coaching positions, isn’t worthy of a head coaching job because…he’s white. That alone makes the whole piece laughable, but it gets worse. McDaniel is actually biracial, so—crackerjack job, fellas (via Fox News):

On Saturday, Deadspin staff writer Sean Beckwith took aim at the offensive coordinator in a piece with the headline, "Sure, Mike McDaniel seems cool, but he’s not worthy of a head coaching gig yet," cautioning readers, "Please stop and think before you inadvertently dub another young, white guy as the next hot NFL coaching prospect." "Be careful what you tweet for, people of the online realm," Beckwith began. "Mike McDaniel, the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator who has gone viral for his ‘adorable’ news conferences featuring references to Mike Jones and engaging answers, is ticking off all the boxes to be the next trendy, young, white guy who takes a head coaching position before one of the many deserving Black candidates." "I can’t predict the internet, so don’t blame me for what trends, but if you haven’t seen any clips of McDaniel, who looks more like Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo than a football coach, he’s kind of entertaining upon first watch," Beckwith swiped McDaniel. "The current coaching trend is leaning toward ‘brilliant, young offensive minds,’ white guys like Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury, Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, Kevin Stefanski, Matt Rhule, Brandon Staley, and Nick Sirianni. Add in that McDaniel went to Yale, and it’s blood in the water for NFL teams looking for a coach." […] Well, McDaniel is actually biracial, which was acknowledged days later by Deadspin. "We learned after the publication of this article that 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, whom we describe as a ‘white guy,’ is in fact biracial. The article’s original text remains below. We regret the error," an editor's note read at the top of the article.

Weezer references about NFL coaches, c’mon man. This is a classic example of ‘not knowing your audience.’ People who love and watch football do not care about this crap—and they never will. Fanbases want wins. They want Super Bowls. And if that person is white, so be it. If that person is black, so be it. If the person is Latino, so be it. To reach into the depths of woke hell, dare I’ll say no one would really care about a transgender coach if that person was key in winning division titles, playoff games, and Super Bowl appearances. Okay, the latter example might be a bit of a stretch, and it would take a lot of work, but if anyone can find a way for their team to win—you’ll be beloved. Period.

I’m not saying that there is a debate to be had about black NFL coaches. I thought Flores shouldn’t have been fired, but the way to fix that is not to torpedo other coaches just because they aren’t black.