Why Was a Boston Man Removed from a Heart Transplant List? It May Have Something to do with COVID.

When it was first brought up years ago, I thought the death panels talking point was a bit intense. That's not to say it was wrong. To curb the inevitable costs, rationing care was probably going to happen under the Obamacare regime. It's been accelerated under COVID. The allocation of monoclonal antibodies is now being rationed based on race. If you're white, you might not get treatment. To make COVID treatment more equitable, we must be racist. That's liberal America.

These stories are not new, but they're still disturbing. Just like how Americans who need organ transplants are being removed from those lists due to their vaccination status. These aren't chronic alcoholics who need liver transplants. One Boston man needs a heart. He was on the transplant list. He's been removed because he didn't get his COVID vaccine. A man could die because he wasn't vaccinated against a virus with a 99-plus percent survival rate. On top of that, it shouldn't matter since the vaccinated can still catch and spread COVID (via NY Post):

A 31-year-old father has been removed from the heart transplant list at a Boston hospital because he is refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, his family said. DJ Ferguson’s family say he was first on the list to receive the transplant at Brigham and Women’s Hospital — but he is no longer eligible because of his vaccination status, CBS Boston reported. […] Ferguson has two children and is expecting a third with his partner Heather, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is a Harvard teaching facility, said research had shown transplant recipients were at a much higher risk of dying from COVID compared to non-transplant patients.

How much higher? Look, the experts have been wrong about just about everything concerning COVID. The mask guidelines are still screwed up. The CDC still has cloth masks as an option when we all know they do next to nothing regarding protection. "Get the vaccine, and you can take your mask off." That was a lie. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated." That's a lie. The vaccinated are getting COVID. They're also spreading it. Give the man a damn heart—enough of this.