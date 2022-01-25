Mask Insanity: What Two White Women Said to a Black Man on an Elevator Is Peak Liberalism

It’s always the white liberals. They’re the most ideologically rigid of the bunch on the Left—and they dominate the party base. They’re the ones who throw tantrums about racism while nonwhites just shrug watching their theatrics. As if they don’t already know about America’s history on this subject, the only difference is that they know things have changed. They see progress whereas white liberals see apartheid South Africa everywhere, even in math books. When it comes to COVID, it’s equally insane.

It shouldn’t shock you in the least. I mean, how many ‘mask Nazi’ clips have you seen over the past 18 months. Libs of Tik Tok has all the ammunition, all the receipts. The Karen brigade is being exposed especially with this video of an unmasked black man who had an unfortunate encounter with two old masked white women in an elevator. They assaulted him. You can see one of them hit the man as she records the incident. The irony is that the masks they’re wearing don’t work to curb the spread. Even Dr. Fauci admitted that in his emails. The store-bought surgical masks don’t work, but back to this video.

The women wanted this man off. They shout they support Black Lives Matter as if that’s some shield for their appalling behavior.

“Did you just hit me,” the stunned man says?

“Black Lives Matter,” shouts the unhinged woman.

Liberal America is not okay, folks.