Watch Jasmine Crockett Go On Rant About White People Over the Abolishment of DEI

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 20, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) lost her marbles during a House hearing on Wednesday after she attacked white Americans, arguing that white men have never been oppressed— but people like her have been. 

Playing the race and slavery card, Crockett asserted that white men have no right to use the word “oppression” because, unlike black Americans, they were not forcibly dragged to the U.S. against their will. 

During the debate on “The Dismantle DEI Act,” which seeks to eliminate DEI initiatives within the federal government, Crockett claimed that African Americans living in the United States didn’t choose to be here but were “stolen.” 

“You tell me which white men were dragged out of their homes,” Crockett said. “You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean and told that, ‘you are going to go and work, we are going to steal your wives. We are going to rape your wives.’ That didn’t happen.”

“We didn’t ask to be here. We’re not the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home. We were stolen,” she continued. 


The incoming Trump Administration seeks to end DEI initiatives within the federal government. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, promised that the FCC would end its promotion of DEI in 2025. 

“When it comes to the FCC's promotion of DEI, I have just one thing to say: Afuera (get out)!" Carr said. 

This was not the first time Crockett played the race game. 

Earlier this year, the Democrat accused Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) appearance of being racist. 

“She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues,” Crockett said during a hearing that descended into chaos. “Her and [Lauren] Boebert aren’t getting along. Boebert has clip-ins in her hair. And Boebert wears lashes, too, sometimes — it looks like. I don’t know. But she doesn’t attack her for any of her [physical embellishments]. She doesn’t do that, right? But she decided to do it to me. So absolutely [she’s a racist].” 

