Not That We're Shocked, But the CDC Just Hurled More Propaganda About Masks Again

Should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention be shot into the sun? I don’t know. It’s not a trustworthy institution anymore—that’s a fact. Everything we know to have been true, the CDC is finally admitting months later. We know that natural immunity is real for those who have recovered from COVID. And we know it provided just as good if not better protection than the vaccine. You would have been suspended from social media platforms for promoting that view not so long ago. The CDC admitted that natural immunity offered six times better protection than the vaccine against the Delta variant. We’ll get to that later today, but back to CDC—they decided to join Dr. Anthony Fauci’s clown circus concerning masks. Alas, why people's trust with this crew is rather abysmal.

NBC poll: In general, do you trust what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says?



Yes 44

No 43https://t.co/juP8YOX190 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 23, 2022

Remember Fauci said any face covering will do? That’s not true. Cloth masks don’t do anything Dr. Leana Wen, of all people, told the COVID panic porn audience that’s jacked into CNN daily the same thing over the holidays. They’re decoration and offer next to no protection. On paper, yes—masks do curb the spread, but that’s only if everyone gets a custom-fitted mask to his or her face. That’s not going to happen. Fauci even admitted in his emails that the Chinese-made store-bought surgical masks don’t do anything. Now, the CDC still lists a cloth mask as a viable option.

This is deliberate, purposeful, disproven and frankly dangerous misinformation



Unsurprising given the CDC’s track record, but still remarkable to see the world’s leading public health agency putting out something this demonstrably inaccurate https://t.co/kWo6XlZ4Oq — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) January 23, 2022

All masks help prevent the spread of #COVID19 when worn consistently and correctly. Choose a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you. More: https://t.co/qaFMqu2rPo. — CDC (@CDCgov) January 23, 2022

#DefundtheCDC. Taxpayer funded propaganda — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 23, 2022

Mask mandates have been around for months. And yet, Omicron ripped through the nation much like how gastrointestinal issues arise when someone drinks Mexico’s drinking water. It’s total mayhem. We’ve known this for quite some time about masks. It’s not about public health. It’s about control.