Liberal Writer: Sinema-Manchin Were the Whites MLK Warned Us About

Joe Biden is circling the drain. Approvals in the 30s and falling. COVID is still everywhere. Supply chain issues are still not fixed. We have rising inflation. A border crisis that remains out of control. The economy is still in the ditch. The man cannot create jobs. He’s lost in the woods. So, MSNBC must work overtime to keep liberal blood pressures at healthy levels, so let’s bash Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV)…again. These two are becoming the Left’s favorite punching bags, though the two Democrats probably couldn’t care less. Each will stick to their guns. Each will not be told what to do. The Biden agenda was derailed, not because of any grand strategy deployed by the Republicans. It was all inside the ship. It was the blitz off the edge that Democrats didn’t want to see, though it was there glaring like Lawrence Taylor at the line of scrimmage for months. You simply cannot do what you want to do with just 50 senators. You cannot pass massive spending bills that are fraught with communism or takeover all elections to ensure that only Democrats win. And the ‘Hail Mary’ play is to…nuke the filibuster.

Well, it’s all dead now. So, the liberal network had an insane panel where The Nation’s Elie Mystal went on a tirade that only liberal America would accept as fact. In short, Sinema-Manchin are the white liberals MLK, Jr. warned us about or something. There’s no urgency. It was pretty much these people are independent thinkers which makes them members of the Klan. Second, they’re not really liberal, Manchin is certainly more conservative-ish. Sinema is more of a centrist. Third, no one should have a sense of urgency or even the thought of shredding the Constitution. Mystal then ripped into John Roberts, though for different reasons, namely his gutting of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. If the GOP keeps control of SCOTUS, we can never be a truly free and fair country.

.@ElieNYC: "The people like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, these are the white people that Martin Luther King Jr. warned us about." pic.twitter.com/SqMvvP427o — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 17, 2022

This will absolutely change Sinema and Manchin's minds. Keep this argument going! https://t.co/M3l5qRUqBb — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 17, 2022

What else is new? If we don’t win, then the nation sucks. When we do win, it’s great. When we lose, the nation’s democracy is in peril. When we win, it’s safe. It’s the same old playbook. It’s laughable. I had a good chuckle, and I hope you do as well. You lost, guys. LOST.

Here comes the 2022 GOP wave.