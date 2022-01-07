Band of Traitors: Ex-Trump Staffers and Officials Are Drafting a Plan to Stop Him

He had to deal with the liberal media. He had to fight the Democrats. He fought the deep state. And now, his own staff has come clean about their efforts to undermine Donald Trump. This didn’t just start today. These guys were working to hamstring the Trump administration from within. How can you do the job when you have snakes like this on your staff? There’s going to be a gathering of traitors of former Trump staffers and officials who are seeking to “stop” Trump. I feel like I’m reading Peter Strzok’s text messages to Lisa Page when I see stuff like this but it’s coming from people who were supposedly on our side (via The Hill):

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Thursday said she and a group of officials who worked in the Trump administration are meeting next week to “try and stop” former President Trump. “I can say that next week a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials, are going to come together and we're going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, you know, the extremism, that kind of violence and rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country,” Grisham told CNN in an interview. She said she is “really excited” to gather with the former Trump officials and “do some great things.” The meeting will take place both in person and on Zoom. […] Asked by CNN how next week’s meeting with ex-Trump officials came to fruition, Grisham said it is the culmination of recent informal communications among individuals in the group. “There were a few of us who, again, have been sitting back watching him continue to manipulate and spread this big lie and continue to harm our country, and started some informal chats,” Grisham said. "And then ... started throwing around ideas of what we could do, how we could formalize it, started outreach to some other people and then, you know, it's gonna culminate into this meeting next week and we'll go from there.”

The political class hates “Trumpism.” And it has enemies on both sides of the river. It threatens their gravy train which they rode for decades, screwing normal Americans in the process. They want a return to norms. It’s not happening, nor should we let them have it so easy. Trump awakened tens of millions of voters to the political process and they’re not going away. The Trump coalition is also one of the most efficiently dispersed political bases in terms of geography. They’re everywhere especially in places where elections are decided. There is an old Tea Party saying from 2010 that still rings true.

‘There are times when you have to defeat the Republicans first before you can defeat the Democrats.’

Also, did Grisham even listen to Biden's speech or what Pelosi said about 1/6? They're the ones dividing the nation. The Democrats are the cancer. They're the enemy. Yesterday was the Democrats' exercise in hyperbole because they have nothing to run on in 2022 after fighting for a trash spending bill that had no shot of passing the Senate.