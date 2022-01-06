Law and Order

Wait...The Boston Marathon Bomber Got a COVID Relief Check?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 06, 2022 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Wait...The Boston Marathon Bomber Got a COVID Relief Check?

Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP

Well, if this isn't a tale that explains government failure, I don't know what does. Okay, there is a list of failures that can stretch from here to the moon, I get it, but relief checks to terrorists should be added to the list. Who am I kidding here? We should have known that COVID relief payments were being doled out to these folks. After all, dead people were getting checks the same way they get absentee ballots. Scores of Americans received these payments when COVID was sweeping through the nation in 2020. Tens of millions needed the help. Could it have been more? Sure—maybe it should have, but with any government operation, failure and fraud soon follow, like Dzhokhar Tsarnaev getting $1,400 (via Boston 25 News): 

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID relief payment, and now federal prosecutors want that and other cash in his prison account for his victims from the 2013 attack.

In a filing Wednesday, Nathaniel R. Mendell, acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, asked the court for an order authorizing the Bureau of Prisons to turn over to the Clerk of the Court all funds, including any funds subject to administrative hold by BOP, held in the inmate trust account for Tsarnaev.

The feds want the money “as payment towards his outstanding criminal monetary penalties, including unpaid special assessment and restitution.”

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings.

He’s in federal custody at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX penitentiary.

“As of December 22, 2021, the Defendant has approximately $3,885.06 in his inmate trust account,” say prosecutors.

Yeah, we shouldn't be shocked, but that doesn't mean we can't be angry. This guy should be dead. His death sentence has been appealed by the Supreme Court and it looks as if they're going to allow the death sentence to stand. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here Are the Democrats Who Are Fundraising Off of the Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas

Major Health System Terminates Hundreds of Employees for Refusing to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
Leah Barkoukis
Psaki Tells a Massive Lie About Governor DeSantis
Katie Pavlich

Here's the Grade-A Stupidity Kamala Harris Served Up in Her January 6 Remarks
Matt Vespa
Mike Rowe's Warning About Record 4.5M Quitting Their Jobs
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Several U.S. Cities Implemented Paid Leave Benefits for Employees After an Abortion
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular