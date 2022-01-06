Wait...The Boston Marathon Bomber Got a COVID Relief Check?

Well, if this isn't a tale that explains government failure, I don't know what does. Okay, there is a list of failures that can stretch from here to the moon, I get it, but relief checks to terrorists should be added to the list. Who am I kidding here? We should have known that COVID relief payments were being doled out to these folks. After all, dead people were getting checks the same way they get absentee ballots. Scores of Americans received these payments when COVID was sweeping through the nation in 2020. Tens of millions needed the help. Could it have been more? Sure—maybe it should have, but with any government operation, failure and fraud soon follow, like Dzhokhar Tsarnaev getting $1,400 (via Boston 25 News):

Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID relief payment, and now federal prosecutors want that and other cash in his prison account for his victims from the 2013 attack. In a filing Wednesday, Nathaniel R. Mendell, acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, asked the court for an order authorizing the Bureau of Prisons to turn over to the Clerk of the Court all funds, including any funds subject to administrative hold by BOP, held in the inmate trust account for Tsarnaev. The feds want the money “as payment towards his outstanding criminal monetary penalties, including unpaid special assessment and restitution.” Tsarnaev was sentenced to death after being convicted in 2015 for the bombings. He’s in federal custody at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX penitentiary. “As of December 22, 2021, the Defendant has approximately $3,885.06 in his inmate trust account,” say prosecutors.

In March 2021, every Senate Democrat voted down a GOP amendment that would have prevented prisoners from getting these checks https://t.co/su5bFd5bZR — Christopher Weihs (@chrisweihs_) January 6, 2022

Yeah, we shouldn't be shocked, but that doesn't mean we can't be angry. This guy should be dead. His death sentence has been appealed by the Supreme Court and it looks as if they're going to allow the death sentence to stand.