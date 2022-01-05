Oh, We Have Another Kamala Harris Staffer Who Decided to Run for the Hills

How awful is this woman? We all know Kamala Harris is terrible. We know she’s a terrible boss. We know her office environment is akin to the conditions in Chernobyl circa 1986. And the results are similar too; you enter and then you die. This office hasn’t lost low-level aides. Some of the top advisers to the vice president have decided to leave. Were they the ones leaking about how the VP’s office is a total dumpster fire? Or did the endless berating serve as the final breaking point? Either way, we have another staffer heading for the hills (via Fox News):

Vice President Kamala Harris is losing another aide as departures from the vice president's office in recent months continue to pile up. Vincent Evans, who served as the vice president's deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for nearly a year, is leaving to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, according to reports. "I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus," Evans said in the statement Tuesday, according to CNBC. "I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know first hand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country." Evans becomes one of several departures from the vice president's office in recent months, with chief spokesperson Symone Sanders resigning last month and former communications director Ashley Etienne departing in November. The departures followed a November CNN report that highlighted growing frustration within Harris' office, while the vice president's approval numbers continue to slide amid of string of gaffes during her first year in office.

And the stories about those who have worked with Harris are not new. This goes all the way back to her miserable 2020 run. The same themes are in all the stories. There’s no messaging, no discipline, and no strategy. She also reportedly doesn’t work hard. That’s easy to see. She’s failed at every task handed to her. COVID vaccination advocacy and immigration are two of the biggest whiffs under the new, improved, and ‘competent’ Biden administration. She’s a trainwreck and there’s no future with her. That’s what we should also see with all these staff departures. She’s a dead end. The political class knows it. The Democratic operative class knows it. Her staff knows it. Kamala Harris is the Cleveland Browns of politics—the place where dreams go to die.