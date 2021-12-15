SF Mayor: We're Going to Crack Down on the Crime Spike That I Created

She cut the police budget in July. She got on board with the ‘defund the police’ nonsense—and now San Francisco is paying the price. The city is experiencing a crime spike and now the mayor has declared that she will be cracking down on the crime wave she created. You cannot make this up (via CBS SF BayArea):

SF Mayor @LondonBreed has literally just called bullshit on progressive criminal justice reformers “It is time for the reign of criminals to end. It comes to an end when are more aggressive with law enforcement & less tolerant of all the BULLSHIT that has destroyed our city” pic.twitter.com/ewqheftUun

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/YL6UUxYz0R

Mayor London Breed launched an emergency police intervention in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin neighborhood Tuesday, targeting a pipeline of illegal drugs that has been fueling a surge in gun violence and deadly fentanyl overdoses.

Breed’s anger and frustration over the crime surge in the city were on full display at her noon news conference.

“It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end,” she said. “And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement. More aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerate of all the bullshit that has destroyed our city.”

[…]

The Tenderloin crackdown was just one of four crime fighting initiatives Breed announced at a news conference that afternoon.

The other three were:

Securing emergency police funding for needed resources

Amending our surveillance ordinance so law enforcement can interrupt crime in real time

Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods.