Whoa...The Biden Family Might Have Some Dirty Serb Deals?

I feel like all of this could have been revealed eons ago if the media did their job. They didn't. It's not shocking, but at the same time, it is when it comes to the Biden family. They learned their lesson from 2016. They were going to treat this man with kid gloves. On one hand, they kind of had to since Joe Biden is made of glass. Second, they knew this dirty laundry could sink him. The numbers don't lie. Almost 20 percent of Biden voters would not have backed him if they had known about the family's shady deeds. Of course, Joe knew what his son was doing. The Burisma emails between Hunter Biden and its executives show that. Hunter was also on the board earning $50k/month selling access to top Obama officials back in 2014.

There's shady stuff in Mexico. The China deal that fell through with CEFC Energy in 2017 was hashed out when Joe was still VP. He was slated to get a 10 percent stake. And even after it was no longer tenable, the Biden family still got millions from the Chinese for their time. CEFC China Energy has ties to the communist government, which again is not shocking. We have documents, electronic devices, and a credible witness to corroborate everything here. His name is Tony Bobulinski, and his story was suffocated with a pillow in October 2020.

Hunter and his crack cocaine-addled adventures sure seem to benefit the Biden family, which at times comes into direct conflict with American foreign policy interests. Now, we have another deal with the Serbs that was hashed out when Joe Biden was still VP (via Fox News):

A registered Serbian foreign agent and the Serbian Ambassador to the United States were in discussions with Hunter Biden in the early years of his dad's first term as vice president to coordinate the scheduling of an investment meeting with Serbia’s president and Serbian "high net worth individuals," according to emails reviewed by Fox News Digital. Mark Doyle, who formerly served as a senior adviser to then-Sen. Joe Biden and the national finance director of Biden’s unsuccessful presidential run in 2008, emailed the younger Biden on April 16, 2010, informing him he "met with Tadic’s chief of staff," referring to Serbian President Boris Tadic, and said they asked about Hunter expressing interest in meeting him. "I met with Tadic's Chief of Staff Thursday[sic] when I was there and he asked about you. The Ambassador must have relayed your conversation," Doyle said. He was referring to Serbian Ambassador to the United States Vladimir Petrovic, who Hunter Biden met for the first time in February 2010 alongside Tadic’s National Security Advisor Jovan Ratkovic. […] At the time, Doyle, through his firm Prairie Avenue Advisors, had been operating as a registered foreign agent on behalf of the Republic of Serbia, the only foreign nation he would ever register to represent, since late May 2009. In a disclosure filed with the Department of Justice, Doyle disclosed that the official with whom he principally dealt with was Petrovic. Doyle would go on to serve as the chairman of Unite The Country, the central pro-Biden super PAC that supported Biden's candidacy throughout the 2020 presidential election and raised nearly $50 million.

Just how badly compromised is the Biden family? How many countries have this family by the jewels? We find out news things with every story about Hunter, Joe, and their very lucrative access selling operation they've hatched.