Latest Update on Michigan School Shooter Could End with this Entire Family Going to Jail

Dec 03, 2021
We have more updates from the tragic school shooting in Oxford, Michigan. Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, and a slew of other charges. He's being charged as an adult. Now, his parents, Jennifer and James, are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter as it appears they purchased the firearm used in the shooting for their son. Ethan had a history of disturbing behavior (via NBC News): 

The parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter Friday, the prosecutor told The Associated Press.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. James Crumbley purchased the weapon for his son days before shooting, according to the sheriff. Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities allege that Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley did not properly safeguard the firearm, nor did they report Ethan's behavior to school officials. This entire family could be heading to jail in the aftermath of this horrific shooting. 

