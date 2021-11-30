Mayo Monkeys? There Were Full-Blown Calls for White Genocide on Twitter Yesterday

Yesterday was peak liberal insanity. I mean, there have been many events that could fall into that category for the past five years, but this one might be in a league of its own. It’s so out there, you’d think it’s a parody. It’s so ridiculous you must wonder if this is a comedy segment or mental illness. It started when ‘mayo monkeys’ was trending and lo and behold it was a Twitter Spaces conversation that was off the rails. Yes, they were talking about how white people were awful, and how one account hoped they all dropped like flies. It was a day for the account ‘Libs of Tik Tok,’ which follows these people daily. If you’re on Twitter and not following this account, you’re missing out. And yes, this group did call out the account and made it clear where they stand in their ‘kill all the white folks’ position.

What in the hell pic.twitter.com/MgpQZuEcum — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 29, 2021

They are currently discussing my account. Come join! https://t.co/dBbFWymxQm — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 29, 2021

“They are literally winning. We don’t have an equivalent” hell yeah!!! ???? https://t.co/ge9QTXC0eY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 29, 2021

I didn’t realize I was pushing policy that’s reaching the supreme court. Big if true!!! pic.twitter.com/yeCle6auZm — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

Holy shit they aren’t even trying to hide their racism. This is psychotic pic.twitter.com/sF6BXunFDT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

This is what they really think of anyone who disagrees with them. The media and the woke left caused a race war. https://t.co/DG3dhBDIx0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 30, 2021

Yeah, these people are mentally ill. Nice work, Libs of Tik Tok.