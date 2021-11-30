Mayo Monkeys? There Were Full-Blown Calls for White Genocide on Twitter Yesterday

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Yesterday was peak liberal insanity. I mean, there have been many events that could fall into that category for the past five years, but this one might be in a league of its own. It’s so out there, you’d think it’s a parody. It’s so ridiculous you must wonder if this is a comedy segment or mental illness. It started when ‘mayo monkeys’ was trending and lo and behold it was a Twitter Spaces conversation that was off the rails. Yes, they were talking about how white people were awful, and how one account hoped they all dropped like flies. It was a day for the account ‘Libs of Tik Tok,’ which follows these people daily. If you’re on Twitter and not following this account, you’re missing out. And yes, this group did call out the account and made it clear where they stand in their ‘kill all the white folks’ position. 

Yeah, these people are mentally ill. Nice work, Libs of Tik Tok. 

