There's a New Lord and Savior at Catholic University...And It's Not Jesus Christ

I will be honest with you, guys. I’m not religious at all. I was raised Catholic, but I haven’t been to church in over a decade. I still respect those who have kept the faith. Religious organizations still do more to help the urban poor than any government program ever could. Yet, when this kind of crap is pulled at Catholic University, it should make anyone very uneasy. Is this blasphemy? It feels like it. George Floyd is now depicted as Jesus Christ in a painting for the campus ministry office and law school. Seriously, what is this? Mary Margaret Olohan had the story (via Daily Signal):

Paintings depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ hang in both The Catholic University of America’s campus ministry office and its law school, The Daily Signal has learned. Catholic University appeared to shrug off responsibility for the painting Monday, telling The Daily Signal that artist Kelly Latimore’s painting “Mama” depicts “the Virgin Mary supporting the body of the dead Christ”—although the artist has indicated repeatedly that his painting depicts both Floyd and Jesus. “You can identify Jesus by the marks in the halo,” said Karna Lozoya, vice president for university communications. Lozoya would not further address the matter with The Daily Signal. “The icon has no place at The Catholic University of America; it is blasphemous and an offense to the Catholic faith, but it is not surprising at all that it was put there,” a junior at Catholic University told The Daily Signal in an email. “It is just another symptom of the liberalization and secularization of our campus.” “There are many students, faculty, and staff who are concerned about this, but there is nothing we can do,” added the student, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal from the university administration. “And if we sound the alarm, we will be labeled racists.”

NEW: Paintings depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ hang in both The Catholic University of America’s campus ministry office and its law school, students say.



I mean, when Catholic universities start dabbling with this ‘woke’ crap, trouble is ahead. And the Church already has a ton of other issues on its hands. They don’t need to make things worse. Remove this painting. A mural is fine, but the intent and undertones here are pretty explicit; just look at the painting.