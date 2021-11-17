MSNBC Host Throws a Bit of a Tantrum Over How American Voters Don't Like Joe Biden

Joe Biden is just not popular. His agenda sucks. His presidency sucks. And the 2022 midterms are geared for a massive red wave that could render him irrelevant. The generic GOP ballot has a ten-point advantage over Democrats, according to The Washington Post’s poll. It’s the first time a gap that wide has ever been recorded. Rising inflation is an issue. There’s a global supply chain crisis. Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. And illegal aliens continue to flood the border. It’s a mess—and Biden seems incapable of handling…anything. He has task forces to handle these issues and they never solve the problem, which feeds the narrative that this man cannot govern and is wholly incompetent. There’s nothing he can do to pivot out of this right now. Not even the liberal media can spin this disaster. You know they’re cornered when the liberal media starts blaming us for rising inflation. They blame us for the crisis. Yeah, declaring war on the American people sure sounds like a winning message.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid seemed to have a tough time accepting that the American people just don’t like this guy (via Fox News):

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with one ABC News survey listing it at 41%. "I hate to really dwell on polls because they're ephemeral and at this point in many of their presidencies a lot of presidents faced a crisis of public confidence, and Joe Biden faces a massive ongoing COVID nightmare that is harming his numbers. His numbers are pretty low right now," she said. […] "There are also a lot of Americans who despite having gotten the shots and checks are still telling pollsters that he's accomplished nothing or almost nothing, which I find amazing. I guess they spent the whole $2,000 and now they're not happy anymore," Reid said. "Does this matter? Should we think about this in terms of those polling numbers?" Beschloss, an open supporter of Biden, said with the midterms a year away there was still hope that the newly signed infrastructure law, as well as the sprawling, nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better social policy package that still languishes in Congress, could help jump-start the economy.

Well, there is no polling bump from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. There won’t be—and can we please stop acting like Joe Biden was super popular, to begin with? The man always failed miserably in his presidential ambitions; his 2008 run was especially anemic. Even after being on a winning ticket in 2008 and 2012, there have been more than a few reports that even Obama knew this guy just doesn’t have what it takes, even trying to dissuade him from running. This is going to get worse, especially since this guy is lost in space and reentry is not an option anymore.