After That Declaration, Biden Either Doesn't Know the Court Ruling on the Vaccine Mandate...or He Forgot

President Joe Biden either doesn’t know the court ruling, or he forgot. Maybe he doesn’t remember. Maybe he just doesn’t give a damn. Either way, dementia brain has told companies to ignore the recent court ruling that hit the brakes on the vaccine mandate that liberals have been lusting for since day one. The ruling halted the mandate the required companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or else. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which already can’t its job properly, is now being dragooned as Biden’s medical secret police to enforce the rule. It was also known that this mandate could expand to companies with fewer than 100 employees. It’s government. It’s the Democrats—unlimited power is the end game (via CNBC):

The White House on Monday said businesses should move forward with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses, despite a federal appeals court ordering a temporary halt to the rules. “People should not wait,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing. “They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, considered one of the most conservative appellate courts in the country, halted the requirements Saturday pending review, writing that “the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.” The Republican attorneys general in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah, as well as several companies, requested the pause. They argued that the requirements exceed the authority of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will enforce the mandates, and amount to an unconstitutional delegation of power to the executive branch by Congress.

This is a constitutional crisis. This is an insurrection. This is tyranny. These are the Left’s rules. The president is defying the courts. This is an impeachable offense. Someone should get a special counsel investigation going. This strikes at the integrity of our institutions. Rinse and repeat. Funny how the hysterics just outright vanish when a Democrat is in the White House, huh?

Everyone should do what Florida is trying to do: sever all ties with OSHA to bypass the mandate.