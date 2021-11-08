Did You Miss This Plea from Democrats to the Media That Once Again Totally Gives the Game Away?

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed but only after Democrats got pummeled in the 2021 elections. Virginia was a slaughter and King Phil Murphy was almost dethroned in New Jersey. So, they passed the BIF. This is the $1.2 trillion bill but it’s still terrible. The only difference is that there’s enough GOP support to pass this monstrosity. It’s simply amazing. Joe Biden needed a legislative win weeks ago. This was the bill that could have satisfied that need, but Nancy Pelosi and the far-left wanted the even worse $3.5 trillion package to pass first. The issue there was that Democrats needed to use reconciliation to pass it and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) we’re not on board at all with this bill in its current form.

After Election Day 2021, it was clear that voters rejected this nonsense, and only the GOP could circle back and pass one of these two atrocious bills. What are we doing? Prior to all this nonsense, it was Democrats who pleaded with the liberal media to write rosier stories about these spending packages. I’m not kidding. The message was pretty much ‘please do better selling propaganda.’ No big wigs in the party made these declarations which probably explains why this sort of slipped under the radar last week. Talk about giving the game away. We all knew this was the playbook. We all know about the Democrat-media complex, but it’s just something to add to the evidence pile (via Fox News):

Democrats asked reporters to do a better job selling President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, lamenting that press coverage has focused too heavily on the negotiation process instead of the "substance" of the plan. […] Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who co-chairs the committee, responded that it would be "helpful" if reporters could write more about what’s in the bills. "We’re also in a really different information ecosystem than we were in even a decade ago," he said. "You know, QAnon folks believe that JFK is going to magically reappear pretty soon. So that is sort of what we're dealing with. […] Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., lamented that the media’s focus on the process "obfuscates away from the substance" of the bills. "Most of the coverage right now and the better part of the last few months has been on process, which of course, makes sense because we are engaged in a complex legislative process to get these bills across the finish line," he said. "But that, in some respects obfuscates away from the substance of these incredibly important, consequential pieces of legislation that will have lasting impact on the American people and American families."

Guys, if the bill sucks, there’s nothing more you can do. also, not that the liberal media cares, but that’s not their job. Your job is to craft a bill that’s popular and can be messaged to voters other than the ‘woke’ left. Liberals are not the majority—they never will. So, peddling a bill that’s straight Bolshevik theater isn’t bound for success. And it’s not just these clowns. Joe Biden also ripped the media for not reporting on the global supply chain crisis properly. You cannot make this up.