glenn youngkin

New Voter Breakdown of VA Elections Hits the Liberal Media's Narrative in the Mouth

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Voter Breakdown of VA Elections Hits the Liberal Media's Narrative in the Mouth

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

They’re doubling down on this fake narrative. It was totally predictable but it’s still amusing. Again, the liberal media being beclowning themselves when they lose elections, they think they’re entitled to win will never be boring—ever. The best part is you see them act as if they’re yards smarter than anyone else. CNN’s Don Lemon is like that when in fact he’s one of the biggest morons on the network. The GOP won, therefore, its white supremacy. It’s like clockwork—but someone decided to comb through precincts in Virginia, where Republicans had an especially good night, and jammed that fake white nationalist narrative through the woodchipper. A voter precinct analysis done by John Blair showed that Gov-elect Glenn Youngkin clinched the largest share of the nonwhite vote in nearly four decades.

Blair said that the initial reports from The New York Times showing Youngkin nabbing 37 percent of the Hispanic vote might be a bit low. It was probably in the low-40s. Initially, there were reports that Youngkin got most of the Hispanic vote. That’s been filtered down, but even still, 37 percent is solid. He still goes through the nuances of the voter precincts and racial politics, but the conclusion is clear. 

“It's safe to say that Youngkin won more non-white raw votes than any statewide GOP nominee in Virginia history,” he wrote. “As Sean Trende always notes, the coalitions of the 2 parties are always changing. What we are seeing emerge is a slow, but sure, GOP improvement with nonwhite voters both in Virginia and in the nation.”

Josh Barro, a columnist for Business Insider, added “racial polarization of voting keeps declining and just calling Republican voters a bunch of white supremacists when they win -- saying any opposition to Democrats on education boils down to racism -- is clearly not going to address that.”

Yeah, looks like another liberal narrative took a punch to the mouth, but you already knew that. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Dem Disaster: Pelosi’s Efforts Have Completely Collapsed
Katie Pavlich
Democratic Leadership: Infrastructure Vote Taking Place Today, Even Though Progressives Could Kill It
Rebecca Downs

An 'Absolute Nobody' and 'Simple Guy' Will Now Be an NJ State Senator
Micah Rate
Jayapal Tells Roy She's 'Offended' By 'Murderer' Term at Abortion Hearing, But He Never Even Used the Word
Rebecca Downs

A Rare Health Condition in Cats and Dogs Is Linked to COVID-19
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Virginia Has More of an Election Season Than Election Day, But Voters 'Consistent' in Wanting Election Reform
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular