And With That Announcement From Democratic Governors Association, Ron DeSantis Must Be Thrilled

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis just got some good news—and it was from Democrats. For a few days, we’ve heard reports that Florida Democrats are “anxious” that they cannot beat DeSantis. They’re probably right. DeSantis is a solid governor. He’s been right about almost everything, especially on COVID protocols. He went his own way. He ignored the liberal media’s lectures. As a result, his state’s elderly and vulnerable were protected first when the vaccines became available. New York killed their elderly. Ron has just owned the Left for months now. And it’s not like Florida has a deep bench. Nikki Fried is milquetoast. I’m not all that worried about Charlie Crist either. There’s also state Sen. Annette Taddeo. That’s it. That’s the A-team—and I’m using that phrase loosely here.

Anyone who does clinch the Democratic nomination should expect no help from the Democratic Governors Association who said they’re not doling out big checks in this race (via Politico):

The Democratic Governors Association has no plans to give significant financial help to Florida Democrats as they seek to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, a major setback that will make it harder for challengers to take on the popular Republican. The DGA, which spent more than $15 million in Florida over the past two gubernatorial election cycles, is starting to deprioritize the state and is expected to have a much smaller footprint during the midterms, said two Florida Democratic consultants who have been in contact with the DGA. It’s a move driven, in part, by the DGA’s need to use its limited resources to protect incumbent governors elsewhere, as well as the growing sense that Democrats can’t win statewide elections in Florida, these people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to characterize the private discussions. The decision to withhold resources in Florida deals a blow to Democrats eager to knock off DeSantis, a nationally ascendant Republican with future White House aspirations. It also indicates that Florida is losing its position as the largest swing state, with some national groups deciding that, at least for now, it’s center-right terrain. […] “I do think, and I can’t stress this enough, the DGA is playing mostly defense this year, and that’s a monumental change,” said Jonathan Ducote, a veteran Democratic consultant who has worked with the group. “When I think about Florida statewide elections, the number one thing you have to ask yourself is do you have the money to communicate in a really expensive state?"

I guess they’re just ceding that ground then, huh? And if I’m Charlie Crist or Fried, why even bother with a statewide bid if you’re going to get zero help from the party. Crist’s reelection to his congressional seat is more assured than this—and we all know how these politicians would rather take the easy road. He could change his mind. I wouldn’t be shocked if that were to happen, leaving only Fried and Taddeo. That’s a landslide re-elect for Republicans should that be the case. For DeSantis, this is good news about his standing in the state. Democrats don’t want really to dump the cash to beat him. Now, there are other dark money ways to fuel these efforts, but I’ve been told by a certain senator from Rhode Island who frequents whites only beach clubs that this is anti-democratic or something.