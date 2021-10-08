There's a Simple Reason Why Millions Probably Don't Know About Biden's Epic Fall in the Polls

We’re not even a year into this presidency and Americans have already had it with President Dementia. There’s a reason why the ‘f**k Joe Biden’ chants are heard every weekend. The man sucks. On every metric, Joe is underwater. You cannot govern from the bunker. It’s become appallingly obvious. And yet, Joe just wanders around as a weak and absent-minded president. He’s someone who thinks if he gives a speech, the crisis is resolved. There’s no follow-through. His VP, Harris, is even more unpopular and just incapable of doing the job. Both people are not qualified to be running the country and the Quinnipiac poll shows this.

Thirty-eight percent approve of Joe’s job performance, 50 percent think he’s dishonest, and 55 percent think he’s not competent to govern. He’s lost the middle. And it doesn’t help that his spending packages are being bogged down by Democratic Party infighting. The September jobs report was abysmal, but he thinks we’re on an upward trend. Inflation is also spiking. Biden is nowhere to be found. Does he even know we have an inflation problem? There’s no polishing this poll. There’s no pivoting either. The only thing the major outlets, like NBC, ABC, and CBS, can do is either ignore it or barely give it the time of day which is exactly what they did (via Newsbusters):

On Thursday, ABC’s Good Morning America completely censored a new Quinnipiac poll showing President Biden’s approval rating had plummeted to 38%. NBC’s Today show and CBS Mornings did manage to cover the bad news for the Democrat, but only offered seconds of air time each. “Democrats hoping to pass the massive spending plan by the end of October, with President Biden in need of a boost now,” correspondent Garrett Haake noted on NBC, before explaining: “A new poll showing his approval rating dropping to 38%, the lowest level of his presidency yet.” Those remarks only came to 12 seconds. On CBS, correspondent Ed O’Keefe managed to be even more brief, with this 10-second mention of the devastating poll for the Biden administration: “Meanwhile, all of this happening while here at the White House they’re looking at new poll numbers that show the President’s approval rating sitting at 38%, the lowest yet of his presidency.” Normally, one would expect such news to be a major network news headline. However, neither morning show bothered to announce the shocking information at the top of the broadcast. In fact, the polling was only noted as an afterthought, tacked on to the end of reports about negotiations to extend the nation’s debt limit and Democrats trying to shove through trillions in spending. While ABC couldn’t find even a few seconds to discuss Biden’s political collapse, GMA did devote over four minutes of air time to a report about a legislative push to fight “hair discrimination.”

It’s the Democrat-media complex at work. They may not like Joe Biden’s refusal to answer questions, but when the chips are down, they’re good soldiers and do the bidding of their Democrat overlords. They know their audience numbers. Tens of millions watch the evening broadcasts on the Big Three daily. Yes, it’s not a total information blackout, but look how many didn’t know about Hunter Biden last October—and how many would have changed their votes if they had.

The media are enemies of the people. This is how that narrative remains alive and well.