GOP Congresswoman Does What We All Want to Do to a Prius in New Ad

Yes, I do have a sad story of being cut off by someone driving a Prius. It was bad but nearly as bad as the idiot doing 80+ MPH in that car. You look like an idiot driving like that in that type of car—seriously. Granted, I’m madder at myself that I let this d-bag do this to me on the road, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has a new ad that should strike a chord with most people.

She’s feisty. She knows how to get media attention—and she can withstand the punches they dole out. She has been stripped of her committee assignments for being outspoken about her views. Granted, some of them are way, way out there—but she was duly elected by the people of her district. Still, the Democrats have made multiple pushes, albeit symbolic ones, to remove her from Congress.

I'm late to this but Rep. @mtgreenee...blew up a Prius which has to be a first in campaign ads. https://t.co/kro2YUbVlb — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2021

Now, as she prepares for her re-election bid, Greene did cut a new campaign ad that isn’t too far out there. She hammers Joe Biden for leaving Americans behind. Giving ‘kill lists’ to the Taliban who we entrusted for some reason with handling security at the airport in Kabul. And yes, they beat Americans, took their passports, and made it incredibly difficult for people to get through their maze of checkpoints, contrary to Biden’s claim that the airstrip was easily accessible. She hit him for leaving billions in military equipment behind which is now in the hands of the Taliban. She says Biden should be impeached, and she’s not alone given this shambolic and humiliating exit.





As she warns about Democrats enacting a gun ban if they keep the House, she sets her sights on a Prius with “socialism” painted on the side with her .50 caliber rifle and blows it up. She also hits on how Democrats are trying to sneak the Green New Deal into the $3.5 trillion human infrastructure bill.

She promises to blow away the Democrats’ socialist agenda.

Now, despite Greene going off the reservation at times, she’s a bomb-thrower we need on the Hill. And I love this ad.