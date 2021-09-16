New Emails Show Teachers' Unions Strong-Armed Biden Administration on School Mask Policy

We’ve seen this movie before, and there was also a paper trail showing collusion between the CDC and the teachers’ unions. Look, I had some great teachers. I know not all of them are like this, but those calling the plays simply don’t want to get back to work. It’s about flexing those political muscles amid a pandemic. we have three vaccines. They work and here in Fairfax County, most if not all, teachers are already vaccinated. They cut the line when the rollouts began and after all that—they still refused to get back into the classroom. If you missed this story regarding the CDC and the teachers’ unions mucking up school reopenings, it’s because the liberal media suffocated it with a pillow.

They got away with it the first time, so why not try this again concerning mask mandates in schools. Actually, this time it wasn’t collusion as it was more of a shakedown. It was a mix of both—collusion and coercion. Sounds like typical labor union behavior to me. Like last time—there are emails. Joe Schoffstall has more (via Fox News):

The Biden administration tightened its masking guidance after a prominent teachers union threatened White House officials with publicly releasing harsh criticism, internal emails show. The National Education Association sent a draft statement to White House officials that included harsh criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's masking guidance, the emails show. But the teachers union ultimately published a version with a much softer tone, and the CDC clarified its guidance to indicate that everyone should be masked in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The new emails show further coordination between the White House and teachers unions just months after reports highlighted the extent the unions had influenced the administration's messaging on school reopenings. The watchdog group Americans for Public Trust obtained the emails through a Freedom of Information Act request and provided them to Fox News. The CDC announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated Americans could stop wearing masks indoors and outside, which sparked confusion about how this policy would apply to schools. One day later, on May 14, Erika Dinkel-Smith, the White House director of labor engagement, said she stopped the NEA from releasing a critical statement that had called for immediate clarification. "Would you know when Dr. Wolensky would be able to call NEA-Pres. Becky Pringle?" Dinkel-Smith wrote in the email. "They've gotten significant incoming and are getting targeted for a response from the media. I've gotten them to hold on their statement calling for clarification."

Schoffstall has screenshots of the emails. Joe Biden doesn’t have much of a record relating to accomplishment. If the House is retaken by the GOP, the Biden agenda is over. He needs everyone in the Democratic coalition to remain united. He cannot afford to piss off teachers’ union, their supporters, or their vast war chests for political campaigns. It’s funny. I was told this was about saving lives and following the science. It’s about money, control, and winning elections. It’s politics. You all knew that. There are some who still think this science fiction theater the Biden White House, the CDC, and Anthony Fauci are producing is about public health and safety.