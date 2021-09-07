FL Doctor Who Won't Treat the Unvaccinated Just Shredded a Top Liberal Talking Point

Well, we have another doctor refusing to treat patients she doesn’t like. Okay, maybe that’s not entirely accurate, but she’s done with the unvaccinated. She’s declared she not going to treat them. A Florida doctor has said that she will not be seeing those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Is it a smart marketing ploy or just another example of liberal America blowing a gasket? It does draw media attention for sure, but it also shreds a key liberal talking point that we’ve been subjected to for years (via The Hill):

A Florida doctor says she will no longer accept in-person visits from patients who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus. In a letter to her patients, Linda Marraccini said she will no longer continue in-person services for unvaccinated patients beginning Sept. 15, NBC Miami reported. Marraccini wrote that her practice will “no longer subject our patients and staff to unnecessary risk.” “This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation,” Marraccini wrote, according to the news outlet. “It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters,” she continued. So, is health care a right or not? This stance shreds that talking point. And after all that, what Dr. Marraccini said afterward sort of undercuts her whole stance. She said that the unvaccinated will be treated virtually, and she would make exceptions for those who are unvaccinated “due to hardships or need prescriptions.” So, why the big splash, lady?

If you want to expand on this, this nuanced take is very much emblematic of the debate over the COVID vaccine. Not everyone can take it. There’s much confusion due to the so-called experts making an exceptional case to be hesitant about the shot. For all their ‘get vaccinated’ talking points, they have just as many, if not more, that undercut that narrative. The long-term health questions from the public were never addressed; Biden decided that bribing people was the better option. Also, it’s not just Republican voters who are refusing to get vaccinated despite what the media has manufactured for their segments. A lot of Democrats are remaining on the fence, black Americans are also incredibly hesitant to get the shot. All of this dovetailing as cities enact soft passport mandate ordinances. Never thought Jim Crow would return in the form of medical fascism.