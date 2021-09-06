Joe Biden Is Not Going to Like College Football's Latest Chant

College football is back. COVID panic porn peddlers are upset but are powerless. Sports are back. The fans are back. You can have a meltdown in your bunker. We’re getting on with life. The season is back after our chaotic and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan where Joe Biden left Americans behind. The economy is in the toilet, with the August jobs report being utter garbage and way, way below expectations. Inflation is also rising. We’re also dealing with a natural disaster in Hurricane Ida—and Joe Biden is at the helm for all of it. Seriously, 81 million people voted for this guy? Nope. You’ll never convince me of that, especially after the chants of “f**k Joe Biden” were heard all over the country.

Our friends at Twitchy summed it up perfectly, “it’s a movement”

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant ?? at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN ?? chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game



ITS NOW A MOVEMENT ?????? @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN ?? chant from this weekend ?????? this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

We’re not even a year into this Biden’s presidency. The Afghanistan fiasco showed he cannot do the job. He's too old, weak, and stupid to occupy the office. He's aloof, isolated, and we're facing disaster on multiple fronts. Yeah, the chant is appropriate. Hell, it was appropriate in November of 2020