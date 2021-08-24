Wait...An Afghan Man on No-Fly List Was Allowed to Fly?

It's not a DEFCON ONE-level story concerning possible terrorists embedding themselves among the thousands of Afghans who have been evacuated out of Kabul, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on post-Taliban takeover. British media reported that an Afghan man on the UK’s no-fly list was able to set foot on English soil. After a lengthy vetting process, the man is not considered a security threat, but the list, like ours, is meant to keep these folks out. (via Sky News):

A person from Afghanistan on the UK's no-fly list has been flown into Birmingham as part of the British evacuation operation in a potential security breach, MPs have been told. The individual, who is not being identified by the government, is understood to have reached UK soil on a British military plane, with officials being alerted "overnight". The "no-fly list" is designed to block individuals who are considered a security threat from reaching the UK. The government has looked at the case and decided "they are not a person of interest" and no further action will be taken, so the person is free to go.

Granted, there are loads of issues with these no-fly lists, namely centering on due process, but the overall issue is what’s at hand here. There will be terrorists among these refugees. It’s chaos at the airport in Kabul. Plenty of cover for ISIS or al-Qaeda to slip in among these beleaguered folks. Over 5,000 operatives were released from Bagram Air Force Base. They’re looking for vengeance. What better way to capitalize on the chaotic scene of our withdrawal?