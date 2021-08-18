As Reports of Taliban Violence Rise, Thank God We Have NBC News to...Peddle Taliban Propaganda

Afghanistan has collapsed. The Taliban are in control. It’s mayhem at the airport in Kabul. The Biden administration has no plan. None. There are up to 10,000 Americans trapped in the country. They cannot guarantee that they’ll be safely evacuated. Both National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki couldn’t make an ironclad promise on that end. Also, they said we’re trusting the Taliban to ensure safe passage. Are we nuts? We’re going to trust a terrorist organization with safe delivery of our citizens still trapped in the country. Why are Democrats so bad at this? And our media not much better.

Who am I kidding? You already know the liberal media is trash most of the time. I mean, do these people, including Biden administration officials, truly think the Taliban is going to honor women’s rights? Did they quake in fear when Sullivan threatened isolation and other international pressure on them? They’ve survived it—all of it. They defeated us in a war. They don’t care.

And now, we have reports of people being beaten at the airport, but also women being killed for not wearing burqas (via NY Post):

Taliban fighters shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burqa in Afghanistan on Tuesday — the same day the group pledged to usher in a new inclusive era in the country that honors “women’s rights.” A photo emerged of a woman in Takhar province lying in a pool of blood, with loved ones crouched around her, after she was killed by insurgents for being in public without a head covering, according to Fox News. The killing came amid the group’s version of a charm offensive, after its swift takeover of the country in the absence of US troops, who had been propping up allied military groups since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

NBC News covered the violence as well, but also Taliban propaganda:

Images of the Taliban cracking down on a protest and bloodied women and children beaten by fighters are contradicting the more moderate image the militant group has been trying to project as it tries to consolidate power in Afghanistan. Less than 24 hours after the Taliban spokesperson delivered security guarantees during a press conference in Kabul, the militants on Wednesday tried to stop locals from installing Afghanistan's national black, red and green flag in the eastern city of Jalalabad, according to local resident Anwar Khan. A former police official told Reuters four people had been killed in the protest and 13 injured. Afghanistan’s Pajhwok news agency shared video of what it said was the incident, showing crowds running as gunfire was heard. NBC News was not able to verify the footage. […] These reports contrast with a new, more modern image that the Taliban have tried to paint in their first press conference since their takeover of Kabul Tuesday night. Their officials deny their fighters have been involved in this sort of violence, blaming the injuries on men impersonating the Taliban. Promising to not infringe on women’s rights, welcome free press and not hold any “grudges” against past enemies, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid vowed the group wanted peaceful relations with other countries. “When it comes to experience, maturity, vision, there is a huge difference between us in comparison to 20 years ago,” Mujahid said, striking a conciliatory tone.

DEVELOPING: Reports emerge of Taliban fighters beating women and children at a checkpoint in Kabul.



Taliban officials deny their fighters have been involved in this sort of violence, blaming the injuries on men impersonating the Taliban. https://t.co/cbc0tgbI8V — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2021

these are outside agitators coming from outside the region to try to make the movement look bad https://t.co/DYEOtKyG3q — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 18, 2021

"Taliban impersonators" is hilariously dystopian https://t.co/7iQyzNhTbG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 18, 2021

Yeah, quite the juxtaposition concerning the lede of the story here. These are terrorists, guys. You’re giving them a voice. It’s Stockholm Syndrome. Of course, all this conciliatory nonsense is just being disseminated because we’re still there. Once we leave, then the real slaughter begins.

Seriously, Taliban impersonators—at some point you just must call these people out. And enough with the impartial journalism bit. Everyone knows the media is biased. You don’t have to be towards terrorists.