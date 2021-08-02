The GOP Might Have Found Their Winning Midterm Message...Thanks to the CDC

It's right there before our eyes…maybe. The Republican Party’s 2022 midterm message could be staring them in the face and we have the Centers for Disease Control, Anthony Fauci, and the legion of insufferable ‘Karens’ to thank for this offering. The months of science fiction peddled by the so-called experts has been exposed brutally. They go back-and-forth. They lie about masks. They’re butchering the messaging on the COVID vaccine. I mean, it’s god-awful mutilation at this point. There is vaccine hesitancy because the experts made it so. Vice President Kamala Harris was the OG vaccine skeptic. And now, as vaccinations lag, Biden finally admits that the vaccine was initiated by the previous Trump administration. You’re welcome, Joe.

But since the media needs ratings, the Democrats need a distraction, and liberal America needs to stroke their egos about how morally superior they are to everyone else—we have Delta variant hysteria. If you want to convince the unvaccinated, reach out to them. Don’t hurl vitriol and then try to bribe them. It doesn’t solve the problem. For the vaccinated, stop wearing masks. You’re fine. Did you see the latest numbers from the CDC?

Now I think we can all agree that locking down the nation again is nuts. The new mask mandates are nuts; the CDC’s own data shows they’re not necessary. Over 160 million Americans are fully vaccinated, another 100 million already had and recovered from the infection, and there are tens of millions of kids who generally don’t get it or spread it. It’s over. I’m sorry Democrats, but the era of you shredding peoples’ rights is over, which is exactly what Glenn Reynolds (aka Instapundit) said should be a driving message for the GOP: We’re the anti-Karen, anti-mask, and anti-lockdown party. The polling is also interesting. It’s the white liberals who think government can do no wrong, and that the experts are akin to the Twelve Apostles—no shock. But to nonwhites, a key pro-Democratic voting bloc—well, they feel A LOT differently (via NY Post):

A recent Rasmussen poll indicates that broad swaths of America are skeptical of the lockdown response to the pandemic. What’s most interesting is that the skepticism is highest among groups that are key Democratic constituencies. Overall, a majority of voters — 55 percent — agree that “despite good intentions, shutting down businesses and locking down society did more harm than good.” Only 38 percent disagree, with the rest unsure. But the really interesting part is the racial breakdown: White Democrats reject the idea that lockdowns did more harm than good by a 30-plus-point margin. Nonwhite Democrats, on the other hand, are evenly divided. The divide widens on the question of whether government officials will hold on to too much power in the future: 62 percent of voters say yes. Nearly two-thirds of white Democrats disagree. But note well: By a whopping 64-27 margin, black Democrats fear that officials will abuse their vast new powers. Severe COVID-19 breakthrough infections extremely low among vaccinated, data shows Those worries sound like what we hear from Trump voters, and I’m reminded of the “Saturday Night Live” skit around the 2016 election, in which downscale black voters and a white Trump voter (played by Tom Hanks) realize they share much more than what divides them on cultural and economic matters. Perhaps that explains the Democrats’ race obsession in recent years. As the Democratic Party becomes a party of the white metropolitan class and its government-dependent clients, the GOP has emerged as a multiracial party of the working class. […] Republicans would be foolish not to capitalize on this well-earned distrust of public health officials, especially among key Democratic constituencies. The Democrats, beholden to the laptop class and to bossy interlopers, are likely to favor extended and intrusive interventions and a long-lasting power grab by health bureaucrats. Republicans can extend the inevitable backlash. And all it takes is a simple, consistent message: The pandemic is over. The vaccines have crushed the virus, with deaths and hospitalizations trending down precipitously. Say no to masks, to irrational rules, to the ways Karen and her bureaucratic servants would suffocate ordinary people’s lives, especially working-class Americans who can’t work remotely.

Reynolds noted that even the Chinese-infested World Health Organization does not recommend lockdowns unless there are dire circumstances, and how ‘follow the science’ has become synonymous with other forms of liberal lexicon used to silence debate. Liberals demand silence because it’s the only way their authoritarian agenda can be carried out. The polling also highlights what some of you already know. That liberals are not the majority. They’re agenda only benefits the elite and privileged. And those folks are urban-based and college-educated whites.

Oh yeah, just as much diversity as a slice of Wonder Bread right there. The only issue is that the GOP is also known for butchering narratives or simply watching the pitch as it passes them by.