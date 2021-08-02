Of Course, *This* Would Happen to the Recent COVID Death Toll Figures

There was a COVID death spike last week. Run for your lives! Put your masks back on—and be afraid. That was the narrative the liberal media peddled last week because without Trump around no one watches anything they report. We’ve reached peak hysteria over the Delta variant, which isn’t more lethal, nor does it make you sicker. The reports from an internal CDC memo that suggests otherwise should be ignored; it was rejected by peer review. Another knife to this narrative of Delta doom is the death toll. You were made to think that there was a 300 percent increase in deaths. There’s a reason why the media focuses on percentages instead of figures. You can make a slight uptick in deaths into something more horrifying by adding a percentage to it. Deaths from COVID remain low and the survival rate remains above 90+ percent. Nearly 100 million probably already had and recovered from COVID. Another 164 million have been fully vaccinated. We’re in an era of localized outbreaks. But back to the death rate—it’s trash. The figures released last week were grounded in old data (via NY Post):

A massive 300 percent hike in nationwide COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday by Johns Hopkins University was skewed by states dumping data – that in one case dated back as far as last spring, according to a report. The university, which has been a trusted source of coronavirus information since the start of the pandemic, reported that US deaths surged from 321 on Thursday to 891 on Friday, as the Delta variant quickly spreads throughout much of the country. Florida was responsible for a huge chunk of the increase, with 409 of Friday’s death toll coming from that state, according to The Daily Mail. However, Florida only releases weekly data on Friday, making the day-to-day totals reported by the university unclear and overblown, the outlet said. Figures released by Delaware also added to the surging daily increase, as that state announced 130 new deaths Friday, the tabloid reported. The dramatic figure was misleading because those deaths actually occurred between mid-May 2020 and late last month, and were added after The First State reviewed death certificates, according to the article. Data from Michigan, which only releases statistics biweekly, also reportedly added to the distorted total. The true day-to-day increase of nationwide COVID-19 deaths was actually only 2.5 percent, according to the outlet.

Can no one do their jobs? The media’s panic porn addiction has become so bad that even the Biden administration is calling them out:

Completely irresponsible.



3 days ago the CDC made clear that vaccinated individuals represent a VERY SMALL amount of transmission occurring around the country.



Virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.



Unreal to not put that in context. https://t.co/BbmSNvQlrb — Ben Wakana (@benwakana46) July 30, 2021

COVID is over. There will be little flare-ups, but the era of lockdowns is done. We have three vaccines that are effective against the variants. It’s still your choice. The CDC backed away from nationwide mandates recently. For federal workers, that may be a different story. Lockdowns and a vaccine mandate before a midterm election for a virus with a high survivability rate and vaccines that are available? No. And bribing the unvaccinated to get the shot doesn’t address why most are on the fence. Hesitancy will remain. If Democrats hang onto power post-2022 midterms, well—we could see some door-to-door action regarding vaccinations.