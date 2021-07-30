Fact Check the Left: Yes, Biden Got Owned By Reporter for Past Remarks About Masks and the COVID Vaccine

Well, they're coming back. Mask mandates will be popping back up for everyone in the usual Democrat-run places. In Washington, DC, the mask mandate is back on Saturday. Why? The Delta variant, which isn't more lethal nor makes you sicker, is the special of the week to keep Americans scared. It's the latest COVID panic porn production. We have three vaccines that are effective against all strains of the coronavirus, but the experts' horrific messaging has understandably caused some people to be hesitant. Instead of addressing that, Joe Biden is going to bribe people to get the shot. Yet, in announcing the COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers yesterday, Biden got owned hard by Fox News' Peter Doocy about masks and the COVID vaccine. Biden insists he didn't say what Doocy rehashed for him, but the evidence is everywhere.

Did Joe forget? His mental acuity is poor. We all know that he's shot. Doocy shouted the question as Joe tried to walk away. It was regarding how Biden said in May that if you're fully vaccinated, you can take the mask off.

DOOCY: You said "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."



BIDEN: "That's true. That was true at the time." pic.twitter.com/xAG2vwCADo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

"You said if you were fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," Doocy said.

"I didn't say that," replied Biden.

"In May, you made it sound like the vaccine was the ticket to lose the mask forever," shot back Doocy amid some crosstalk, only to have Biden admit "that was true at the time."

So, what gives, Joe? And people wonder why the credibility of the experts on COVID is shot in a lot of ways.

What's so good about this is that Joe fact-checked himself with a "pants on fire" rating.

The leap from "I didn't say that" to well, "that was true at the time," is quite something. We have the receipts, man.

From your May 13 address in the Rose Garden (via White House) [emphasis mine]:

Now, I want to be clear about what the CD- — CDC is saying and what the CDC is not saying. The CDC is saying they have concluded that fully vaccinated people are at a very, very low risk of getting COVID-19. Therefore, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask. Let me repeat: If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.





Biden got cornered. I can see why he would get upset. Losing to Fox News is not a good look for a Democrat. He also said that this past declaration was made because he had hoped more people would get vaccinated. Well, he can thank Fauci, Rochelle, and the CDC for screwing that up in the interim with their endless campaign to chip away at their own vaccine narrative.

This is what you say when you know it's now a purely political game. Biden lied here. He did correct himself in real-time sure—but he was attempting a steal. He knows a thing or two about that for sure in another area…some people tell me that.