Flashback: When the Capitol Building was Bombed By a Women-led Terrorist Group in 1983

Well, the circus is in town. The anti-Trump January 6 select committee has been gaveled to order. Pelosi Republicans Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) are helping Democrats smear Donald Trump and his supporters. They’re helping them smear all Republicans as domestic terrorists. It’ll be political theater of the most explicit kind. There’s no hiding it. Lizzy thinks this will be a nonpartisan fact-finding mission in keeping with their oaths of office. In reality, this is a Democratic 2022 midterm campaign strategy that she’s helping to write along with Kinzinger. Democrats are playing these two like a fiddle and it’s a bit sad to watch. So, while we’re on the topic of attacks on the Capitol Building, let’s talk about an actual act of terrorism that occurred in 1983.

It’s long been forgotten. It’s been a long time. It also goes against the narrative the liberal media and the Democrats have constructed in their minds about terror groups. This attack was not committed by white nationalists—their favorite target. This was done by a female-created and led left-wing terrorist group. They bombed the Capitol Building (via Politico):

On the evening of November 7, 1983, a call came into the U.S. Capitol switchboard. “Listen carefully, I’m only going to tell you this one time,” the caller said. “There is a bomb in the Capitol building. It will go off in five minutes. Evacuate the building.” Then the caller hung up. At 10:58 p.m., a blast went off on the second floor of the structure’s north wing. The explosion blew doors off their hinges, shattered chandeliers and sent a shower of pulverized glass, brick and plaster into the Republican cloakroom. The shock wave from the explosion sounded like a sonic boom. A jogger outside on the Capitol grounds heard the blast: “It was loud enough to make my ears hurt. It kept echoing and echoing—boom, boom.” According to one estimate, the bomb caused $1 million in damage. Later, National Public Radio received a message from a group calling itself the Armed Resistance Unit: “Tonight we bombed the U.S. Capitol.” Nobody was killed or injured in the attack, but the ARU made clear that it had contemplated lethal action: “We purposely aimed our attack at the institutions of imperialist rule rather than at individual members of the ruling class and government. We did not choose to kill any of them at this time. But their lives are not sacred and their hands are stained with the blood of millions.” The ARU was a nom de guerre for the May 19th Communist Organization, a group of self-described “revolutionary anti-imperialists” formed in the late 1970s to support armed struggles in southern Africa, the Middle East, Central America, Puerto Rico—and inside the American mainland. Although several hundred people were part of May 19th front groups (such as the John Brown Anti-Klan Committee, an early incarnation of what we now call the antifa movement, and the Madame Binh Graphics Collective, which produced revolutionary-themed silkscreens), the group’s inner circle contained fewer than a dozen people. The group was also the first American terrorist group entirely organized and led by women. Women picked the targets, made the bombs and implanted the devices. It was a new sisterhood of the bomb and the gun. “We lived in a country that loved violence,” one member said. “We had to meet it on its own terms.” The Weather Underground Organization—among the most notorious U.S. terrorist formations of the 1970s—has been the subject of documentaries, memoirs and countless academic studies. But May 19th is long forgotten. This is remarkable given the group’s string of violent and spectacular operations from 1979 to 1985: armed robberies that led to the murder of police officers and security guards, audacious prison breakouts and a bombing campaign that in addition to the U.S. Capitol targeted government buildings in Washington and New York.

This is actual domestic terrorism. Voting for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 is not. Was January 6 a riot? Sure. Our own Julio Rosas was there in the thick of it. But there is a huge difference between what M19 did, which was carrying out a bombing, to a few thousand people trespassing onto federal property which is the crux of the Capitol Hill riot. Police officers were not killed by this group. Officer Brian Sicknick, whose death was weaponized by the media to attack the GOP, died of natural causes. The media created fake news to make their point, thus circling back to how the political class will do anything to make sure the apple cart is not upset. Lying is a default action with this group.

It wasn’t our best day as a nation, but this wasn’t Pearl Harbor. It wasn’t 9/11. And it wasn’t the American Civil War. Only Ashli Babbitt was killed inside the building. The sad aspect about these two incidents is that that if a left-wing terror group bombed the Capitol, I’m not sure the media would do their jobs in reporting it. I don’t trust them. Not after what we’ve seen from the past four years.