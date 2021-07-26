National Democrats Are Blissfully Unaware That Critical Race Theory Is a Cancer Eating at Suburban Strongholds

Conn Carroll, who was formerly our White House correspondent and an editor for Townhall, shared a lengthy piece by Politico about Critical Race Theory that Democrats should read but will probably ignore due to their moral superiority complex. Too bad—it’s about the suburban strongholds they think are safe but aren’t due to this cultural Marxism seeping into the core curriculum of schools across the nation. Teachers’ unions, the media, and national Democrats dismiss anti-CRT activism as a right-wing conspiracy. It’s not. Not when deep-blue California parents, and self-identified Democrats, are appalled by what they’re reading about it. They’re stunned to hear their kids justify the 2020 rioting, looting, and defund the police activism. It goes back to the influx of privileged white liberals who are swelling the ranks of the Democratic Party. They’re the loudest, so the national party goes along with their narratives. Social media Democrats are not really all that representative of the base, but for now—Democrats don’t care about parents’ concerns about CRT, which could spell total disaster in future elections (via Politico):

Elina Kaplan is the kind of suburban mom who made Joe Biden president.

An immigrant who came to the United States from the Soviet Union, she is a registered Democrat from San Mateo County, Calif. And she’s alarmed over her state’s new model ethnic studies curriculum, which cites critical race theory as a “key theoretical framework and pedagogy.”

[…]

On the national level, Democrats have insisted that the brush fires over critical race theory — which has become a political punching bag even for unrelated equity initiatives — are largely the work of right-wing activists who willfully misrepresent what it means, and they blame Fox News for fanning parents’ anger.

[...]

But those Democrats appear to be underestimating parents’ anger in places where critical race theory is top of mind. Objections to new equity plans are not the sole province of conservatives but extend to many moderate and independent voters, according to POLITICO interviews with school board members, political operatives and activists in Democratic and left-leaning communities including the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.; Palm Beach County, Fla.; New York’s Westchester County; Maricopa County covering Phoenix, Ariz.; and suburban Detroit.

[…]

The stakes aren’t lost on Amanda Litman, founder of the Democratic organization Run for Something, which works to elect school board members and other local officials: “This is a perfect storm of something that can appeal to, or draw back in, some of the suburban parents that might have voted Republican in 2016, Democrat in 2018 and 2020, but could be drawn back to the Republican Party in 2022.”

“We’re trying to argue ‘No, you’re mis-defining critical race theory,’ and that’s not the point,” Litman added. “The point is that people are scared about what their kids are learning.”

[…]

One parent in Novi, Mich., a diverse suburb outside Detroit with prized public schools, said she started reading up on critical race theory after her daughter, a recent high school graduate, started raising the idea of defunding police departments and arguing that rioters who looted stores during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests were justified.

The parent — who asked to not be named because of the heated politics in Novi — said she has in the past voted for Democrats, but she considers her daughter’s ideas “radical.” She and other parents formed an anonymous group to question the school board.

[…]

In Palm Beach County, which voted 56-43 for Biden over Trump in 2020, a statement intended to increase equity in the district adopted in May quickly devolved into a heated dispute because the district vowed in the five-paragraph statement it would work to eliminate “white advantage.” It sparked hundreds of calls from parents concerned about the phrase, culminating in a school board meeting where dozens of parents testified they wanted “white advantage” removed.

“My children will never be taught to be ashamed of or apologize for who they are because of their skin color,” one parent told the school board during the meeting.

In May, the majority of Democrats on the school board sided with the protesters and voted to edit the “white advantage” phrase out of the equity statement. But the local Democratic Party took action and censured those school board members with a resolution saying they had betrayed the party’s values. Two school board members declared they would leave the party as a result.