Did a Co-Host for The View Realize She Blew Up the Liberal Narrative on ID Mandates This Week?

It's The View. It’s not really a show to be taken seriously. It has been the source of some good material for Saturday Night Live, but the most obnoxious liberals are on the daytime talk show—you all know this. Yet, there are times when the show peddles a policy initiative that you know would probably be popular with most liberals. With the Biden White House now targeting misinformation and endorsing platform bans, does anyone really think they’d be against mandating using IDs for social media use? Yeah, co-host Sunny Hostin said this week. Virginia Kruta has more:

Sunny Hostin said Wednesday that she would be in favor of social media platforms mandating identification prior to creating accounts. Hostin said on ABC’s “The View” that, after receiving numerous racist attacks from anonymous users on social media, she thought people ought to be required to present identification before they were allowed access to the platforms. Cohost Whoopi Goldberg introduced the topic, spurred by a call from actor Idris Elba and inspired by anonymous racially-charged attacks against black British athletes following their Euro Cup loss. “Idris Elba wants social media sites to make users prove their identities so they cannot troll people anonymously,” Goldberg began. “Now, do you think this would work, Sunny?” “I really do, and I think this is a terrific, terrific idea.

Folks, you can ignore the trolls. There’s this thing on Twitter called the ‘mute’ button. Use it well. We’re human and a great many of us are a-holes. It’s just something we all deal with—but this ID mandate for social media use is hilarious, not least being that it once again shown the authoritarian ethos of American liberalism, but it blows up the whole narrative about IDs being a form of racism when it comes to voting. It makes no sense. It’s racist when it comes to voter ID laws but mandating for social media use is okay. Let’s throw a dash of COVID into the pot. It’s racist to pass voter ID laws—it’s Jim Crow on steroids—but vaccine passports that permit one moving about America freely showing vaccination status is okay. That’s a form of identification. No matter what, the boomerang liberals chuck will always circle back and break them in the face. Always.