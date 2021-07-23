Liz Cheney Might Be Punished Again for Continued Support of Dems' January 6 Witch Hunt

She will endure the scourge that’s for sure. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is alone on her island, but she’s hardly quiet. She will chirp to whatever liberal reporter is closest to her. Why? It’s a mystery. These people hate her. She’s a Republican. She’s the daughter of Dick Cheney. It’s her last name that makes it news. It’s her last name that allows her to be used by the Left to attack congressional Republicans. She might get that but doesn’t care. If she doesn’t see why the liberal media hangs on her every word when she’s bashing her own party and the GOP base, then she’s helpless.

Cheney was especially critical of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) who rightfully called the January 6 select committee a clown show. Nancy Pelosi already rejected two of his selections for the effort—Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH)—which was intentional. It allowed McCarthy to call what this committee was—and eroded its credibility before the first session was gaveled. Cheney still thinks, for some reason, that this will be a nonpartisan effort. McCarthy is deciding whether to strip Cheney of her assignment on the Armed Services Committee for her recent outburst (via The Hill):

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday did not rule out booting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the powerful Armed Services Committee amid a partisan brawl over who should serve on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tapped Cheney, who has blamed Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection, as her sole GOP pick for the special panel. But this week, McCarthy came under intense pressure by his rank-and-file members to strip Cheney of her Armed Services assignment after the Speaker rejected two of his five picks for the panel: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.), both Trump loyalists. McCarthy protested by yanking all five of his GOP picks off the committee, vowing that Republicans would carry out their own probe of political violence in the country. But Cheney has refused to step down from the panel, insisting that the investigation into the causes of the deadly assault and the reason the complex was not better fortified must go on. Cheney’s participation has given Democrats a useful talking point that the probe is bipartisan.

But again—it’s not a “bipartisan” probe if all the members hate Trump and Republicans. Oh, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), another anti-Trump Republican, might be selected to serve on this freak show.

Cheney’s already been booted from her leadership post in the House. And after any Republican who doesn’t see the merit in this witch hunt committee—she should be further diminished on the Hill. Cheney is still the loyal soldier carrying water for the narrative that this is about constitutional duty. It’s really the Democrats’ attempt to smear Donald Trump and his supporters. It’s about pinning the domestic terror label on us. It’s about distracting the country away from Biden’s disasters like anemic job creation, high inflation, and the spike in crime. Oh, and his disastrous trip abroad to the G-7 and being all but AWOL as Israel and Hamas duke it out over rocket attacks.

She’s being used but she doesn’t care. Liz, Democrats are not your friends. The liberal media is not your friend. And we cannot wait to say ‘I told you so’ when this circus begins. It’s not about the truth. It’s not about principle. It’s about establishing a bulwark for Democrats for the upcoming midterms.