Is It the Experts or Conservative Media Driving Distrust in Health Officials? You Already Know the Answer.

Axios scrapped their weekly COVID map due to the availability of the vaccines, and the fact that there will be no more major waves the likes of which we saw over the holiday arising ever again. Yes, we’re dealing with this Delta variant, but only the areas you’d expect to reimpose some COVID restrictions have done so. States are not locking down. It’s not going to happen. Democrats have a midterm election ahead—no one is going to do anything as it should be. We have three vaccines that are effective against ALL variants. Delta doesn’t make you sicker and it’s not more lethal. For those who are unvaccinated, that’s your choice. Rolling the dice is indelibly American. I may not agree—I got COVID, recovered, and still got vaccinated, but I’m not morally outraged like liberals are over those who decided not to get jabbed. So, why is this happening? Why is there a lag? Well, Axios zeroed in on what they think is the real problem.

First, let’s stop acting like this is a major mystery. As we’ve noted before, vaccines have always been a controversial subject. This 70-percent threshold was never going to happen. There are limits to telling what grown men and women can and cannot do. Nope, the publication decided to blame conservative media because…why not. Do some fringe sites peddle lies about the vaccine, sure? But the experts have not helped their case either. Again, get the shot but keep wearing masks, stay inside, and be mindful of COVID-infested children sends one message to most: the vaccine is not effective. On top of that, prior to the vaccine becoming widely available, there was talk of impending COVID doom following spring break. It didn’t happen. Texas was supposed to be a graveyard when they reopened fully—nothing happened. And even Nate Silver is saying there were a lot of bad takes about how Florida handled COVID. Bill Maher gave a hat tip to Ron DeSantis, adding that he protected his state’s most vulnerable whereas blue state New York did not. The whiplash has given us all a case of encephalitis, but it’s those damn conservatives and their constitutionally protected opinions that are the real problem here (via Axios):

People who rely on conservative media have much less confidence in key public health institutions and experts, and are much more likely to believe misinformation about the vaccine, according to a new study from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Why it matters: The survey finds a widening gap between Americans who trust key health institutions and those who don't. The big picture: Trust in key institutions, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, Food and Drug Administration are still high overall. So is overall trust in Anthony Fauci, and overall confidence in the vaccines. […] Experts say misinformation is one of many factors that can lead to vaccine hesitancy, along with a person's political affiliation, assessment of their own risk, access to vaccines and socioeconomic status. The new study finds that some of these factors, like a person's political affiliation and their exposure to misinformation, may be linked.

Again, Fauci even admitted that the store-bought masks don’t curb the spread of the virus effectively but still went along with the charade. He admitted that his mask-wearing post-vaccination was theater as well. He’s lied about the NIH’s ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He doesn’t want to talk about the grant money. If you attack Fauci, you’re attacking science. That’s their line. That’s how you know they’ve got no recourse left. You cannot question the gods in the lab coats. No, sorry—the experts have done more to undermine the credibility of their own protocols over the past year or so. Did we forget these folks were cheering the BLM protests, post-George Floyd? Uh, weren’t these mass gatherings not advised? Isn’t this the sort of activity that could lead to our hospital system being overwhelmed with new infections? I was told this for weeks, but if it’s in support of a liberal policy aim—the virus can’t infect you. Oh, and racism is just as a big a problem as COVID. That was also offered as an excuse for why liberals can have mass gatherings.

It was the experts who got political and they’re reaping what they sow. All their predictions were wrong. I’m sure they had hoped more people would be sick or dead so they could keep us locked down to get that vaccine passport system in place. Can’t do that when effective vaccines are developed for a virus that already had a 90+ percent survival rate.

There’s healthy skepticism because we all see through the nonsense here. It’s about power. Nothing more. How much science fiction can we peddle to keep the population under lock and key? You could probably take the masks off on airplanes. There’s no science behind the aviation mask mandate. None. It’s out of respect, says Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. So, now even liberals are caught not following the science.

And people wonder why there’s hesitancy. This isn’t difficult.