Uh, That's Not a Small Error on Hospitalization Rates, Mr. UK COVID Adviser

Panic gripped the world as the United Kingdom’s top COVID adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, dropped a bombshell noting that 60 percent of those currently hospitalized with the virus were double-vaccinated. He detailed the news in a press conference yesterday. Of course, people got nervous. They wanted to see the figures. This news comes as Wall Street had its worst day since May, among other things. After the initial panic, Vallance corrected himself. He meant to say the unvaccinated (via Reuters):

Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July. About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people. — Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) July 19, 2021

Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, correcting an earlier statement he made on Monday. Vallance earlier said at a news conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine. "Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference," Vallance said on Twitter. "About 60% of hospitalisations [sic] from COVID are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations [sic] from COVID are currently from unvaccinated people."

Can we trust anyone anymore? What is this garbage? This wasn’t a small error, dude. In fact, this might be worse than all of Anthony Fauci’s screw-ups combined—maybe. I’ll leave you to debate that, but this is pretty atrocious. And for sure, the panic has not stopped spreading. For those still worried, he corrected himself. The vaccines work. At the same time, he said this after the damage had been done.

Now, while the vaccine works, the experts seemingly have trouble saying that. They can’t get the messaging right on vaccines, herd immunity, or masks. They’ve abandoned the notion of natural immunity as well. Tens of millions of Americans already had COVID, recovered from it, and have antibodies. That apparently doesn’t matter. It does. This screw-up is just another chapter of the medical experts not knowing what they’re doing and being numb to the political ramifications of their remarks. Truly. This isn’t something you can correct with a footnote and then move on. Millions were given anxiety for nothing. It’s almost as if these lab coats get off on it.