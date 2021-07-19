Sorry, Liberal Media, Kaiser Poll Shows It's Not Republicans Who Are COVID Vaccine Resisters

This whole issue truly is entertaining since it’s a mess created by liberals and their allies in the media. Why is there so much COVID vaccine hesitancy? Are these people in the news business? They’re not. We know that through their liberal bias which they refuse to admit, but also the fact that vaccines have ALWAYS been a touchy subject. It’s not just a public health issue. It’s one that deals directly with families and their decisions—and everyone has an opinion. Everyone raises their kids differently. You can see where things can quickly go off the rails and it has. It’s been a controversial topic for years. I guess that quack Andrew Wakefield has been forgiven. The fiasco over the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine and its alleged links to autism never happened. Wakefield lost his medical license over this garbage, but back to the COVID vaccine

Look, I got the COVID vaccine. I’m pro-vaccine. I am not, however, for mandatory vaccinations. I’m not for this door-to-door nonsense the Biden administration wants to enact but can’t due to the upcoming midterm elections. It’s a choice. I may not agree with someone’s choice not to get vaccinated, but I can totally get why there’s a ton of hesitancy.

First, the experts said to get the shot, but remain inside. Then, they said we can take the masks off. And now some places are saying put those masks back on, the same store-bought ones that don’t curb the spread of COVID as noted by Dr. Anthony Fauci in his recently revealed emails.

Get the shot, return to normal. They work. That’s simple messaging, but to keep fear and panic alive for political purposes—the experts decided to give us all whiplash with pure science fiction. All this back-and-forth says one thing to most: the vaccines don’t work. That’s not the case—but this is a public relations monster of the Left’s own doing. This is their creature.

Get vaccinated, but you can’t go outside, they say. And then, these clowns turn around, go on television, and wonder why people aren’t getting vaccinated. It’s because you people fumbled the ball on messaging. You have been for months.

And to feed the moral superiority complex of liberal America and coastal snobs, they peddle a fake narrative about how vaccine hesitancy is only with Republicans and maybe the religious. Remember, liberals are learned, people. They don’t believe in God. They're smarter. Yeah, and then Kaiser dropped this nuke, which surprisingly CNN covered [emphasis mine]

Accoring to Kaiser, 61% of unvaccinated are not Republican, and you're Way Too Online if you think that this is about 'owning the libs.' The messaging about reaching these people should be adjusted accordingly. https://t.co/LBwdQ9qwQ3 https://t.co/GhCLB6FOC6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 17, 2021

Stupid religious people and their dumb magical spaghetti monster sky God denying SCIENCE. https://t.co/Lpe3u5oz0p — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) July 17, 2021

A lot of attention has been spent on Republicans being the problem, leading to calls for former President Donald Trump to address the group. A look at the data reveals that the vaccine hesitant group, however, are not big Trump lovers. They're actually likely not to be Republican. Instead, many of them are people who are detached from the political process and didn't vote for either major candidate in 2020. The most recent Kaiser poll helps illustrate that the vaccine hesitant group doesn't really lean Republican. Just 20% of the group called themselves Republican with an additional 19% being independents who leaned Republican. The clear majority (61%) were not Republicans (41% said they were Democrats or Democratic leaning independents and 20% were either pure independents or undesignated).

Well, well, well—that sure is interesting. These people cannot move on from Trump. They’re still traumatized by the 2016 election—and so they’re just committing war crimes on anything they think ails America. That’s not healthy. It explains why they cannot move on from January 6, though most of us already have. But once again, the liberal media is wrong. I mean, what do you expect from a group of folks who have manufactured panic porn over this for months? So, share this far and wide, folks. I’m sure it will ruin any liberal’s day. These people are always wrong. Remind them.