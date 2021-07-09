Ken Buck Isn't Worried About Big Tech's Bias Because He's Concerned About Something Much Worse

Conservatives complain about Big Tech’s bias all the time. Liberals are not happy that Big Tech allows conservatives to operate on their platforms. Specifically, they’re still think Facebook is at the very least partially responsible for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election defeat. That’s nutty talk but let them throw their tantrum. Since Trump left office, how these goliaths have operated has raised some eyebrows, especially when it came to unflattering stories about Joe Biden. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) has decided to take on Big Tech but isn’t worried about its biases. He was interviewed on the Triggered Podcast on Thursday where he said that Americans can easily identify bias. The media is biased, but there are also liberal and conservative news outlets so anyone can find their happy medium here. The problem for him is censorship, and that’s something that will outrage almost everyone, except maybe liberal academics. They don’t understand or know real problems.

Buck used the Hunter Biden laptop story as a prime example. The New York Post obtained a copy of his hard drive. It has some nasty stuff on it, along with the trade secrets of the Biden family—all their government access deals. It showed that Joe Biden was just as shady as his son. It showed he was aware of what he was doing. Concerning China, the Biden family seemed to be in a compromising position given a 2017 deal that fell through. They were paid millions of dollars for their time by Chinese communists regardless. It was all corroborated. A former associated Tony Bobulinski turned over the evidence. This was the October Surprise that was buried. The NY Post was locked out of Twitter. Facebook did their part. At Townhall, we’ve seen Facebook limit our reach in real-time. Buck noted this as well as he was involved in the investigation into how these behemoths operate. Google tweaked their algorithm while Twitter and Facebook suppressed stories that made Trump look good and boosted those that attacked him. you all know this, but the censorship aspect is something that’s become more explicit. Are we communist china? Because this is what they do—as you already know.

Congressman Buck has six bills that target Big Tech’s monopoly. It’s not a chainsaw approach. The first give more resources to the anti-trust division at the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. It also seeks to increase the filing fees on big mergers. The second bill will empower local attorneys general when it comes to legal actions against Big Tech. He supports Donald Trump’s lawsuit against these giants who banned him before he even left office. Buck’s bill would prevent these companies from moving the legal venues out of state. If it’s filed in Texas, it stays in Texas. They can’t switch the court venue to a place like California where a favorable ruling is more likely. The other four just increase competition.

Buck supports an ‘all of the above’ approach to tacking Big Tech, including 230 reform and privacy issues. But again, he’s not really concerned about bias. He just wants to clamp down on the politburo-type behavior and bust up the monopoly they have. He wants an environment where several Googles, Facebooks, and Twitters can compete and thrive.

He also warned that if liberals don’t get serious about Big Tech, they’ll be the next victims.