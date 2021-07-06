Here's the Good News Regarding Taxes and Firearms That Come Out of West Virginia

Nine million Americans became new gun owners last year. More women and nonwhites are starting to exercise their Second Amendment rights. We’ve seen this trend continue to intensify over the past few years. The face of gun ownership has changed. The anti-gun Left’s "white only" narrative for the Second Amendment was always stupid. Now, it’s simply comical. If there is one rule to follow, it’s never to be against anything that middle-class women support—and more ladies are starting to pack heat. The only issue now is the ammunition shortage. The cost of material has reached crazy people prices. A lot of Americans buy firearms that shoot 9mm or .223 ammunition, especially when it comes to long guns.

As Stephen Gutowski of The Reload reported, these calibers might not be readily available for another 18 months. It could go as long as two-and-a-half years. So, more Americans are buying guns, which is good, but the lack of ammunition and Biden being president isn’t the most welcome news. So, what’s good now? Well, in West Virginia, they’ve tweaked some things regarding ammunition and firearm purchases (via WTRF):

??CALLING ALL HUNTERS AND SPORTSMEN?? A new law goes into effect today regarding buying small firearms and ammunition! Tune in to @WOWK13News for more on these new changes. pic.twitter.com/clriDCoQcH — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) July 1, 2021

Starting July 1, all small firearms and ammunition bought in West Virginia will no longer contain a sales tax. “If you are going to buy that $2,000 riffle, it’s going to be $120 cheaper here in West Virginia than compared to our neighboring states,” said Delegate Gary Howell, (R) District 56. This law was formed in House Bill 2499, which was passed during this year’s legislative session to promote business by exempting sales taxes for consumers. […] But the sales tax is only a small part…the bill also stimulates economic growth in manufacturing industries by allowing tax credits for arms and ammo makers in the state. “If they do a $1 million piece of equipment, we will tax it as if it’s a $50,000 piece of equipment. That’s to encourage investment in the state,” said Delegate Howell. Bullet manufacturer, Ranger Scientific, announced in May that the company will build an ammunition plant in Montgomery because of this new tax law. This will be one of the first arms manufacturers in West Virginia and will provide the state more than 400 jobs.

So, that’s some good news on the Second Amendment front. It’s tempered by the Biden administration’s move with the ATF on certain regulations, namely pistol brace stabilizers which are slated to be banned. It will place 10-40 million Americans in legal jeopardy for no legitimate reason. We’re on the precipice of the largest gun confiscation and registration effort—ever.