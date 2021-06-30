CDC Director Issues Final Edict on Mask-Wearing Over New COVID Delta Variant

As liberal America freaks out over the Delta variant, there really isn’t much to worry about. It’s more transmissible—that’s it. Also, this isn’t the first variant that had this characteristic. Like the others, it’s not more lethal and it doesn’t make you sicker. All the vaccines available are effective against it. So, what’s the worry. Oh, the people who haven’t been jabbed. That’s their decision. For the rest of us who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the infection, live your life. Return to normal living. Go outside. This pandemic is over—and no, you don’t have to wait for whiny liberal writers still freaking out that no one is wearing masks anymore. This is America. You can stay inside like an idiot while the rest of us enjoy the fireworks.

With the variant now paralyzing parts of the country in fear, I love how no one other than Anthony Fauci and his quacks thinks this variant is more deadly. It’s not. We’re not going back inside, Tony—so you can shut the hell up right now. Los Angeles County is now recommending people, even the vaccinated wear masks over the Delta fears. Well, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky shot that down…sort of. She said the CDC guidelines on masks, even with Delta, are not changing for the vaccinated, so rip them things off, folks. She did not, however, rip LA County a new one for peddling science fiction (via The Hill):

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that fully vaccinated people are "safe" from the current variants and do not need to wear masks, doubling down on CDC guidance as some others call for a return to mask wearing. The question of mask wearing has come back to the forefront given recommendations from Los Angeles County health officials, and from the World Health Organization, that even fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks indoors in public as a precaution due to the rise of the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. But Walensky said that the CDC's guidance has not changed and that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks, echoing other health experts who note that the vaccines are highly effective even against the delta variant. "If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States," Walensky said on NBC's "Today," adding it was "exactly right" that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks. […] She also did not criticize Los Angeles. "We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment," she said.

She didn’t, but I will: Los Angeles County can suck it.

Summer is here. We have three vaccines available for everyone should they choose to get the shot. The pandemic is over. States are reopening. Don’t fear the Delta. Ignore Fauci. Go outside.