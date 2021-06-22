MSNBC Contributor Zeroes In on Who's to Blame for NYC's Crime Wave...And It's Laughably Wrong

Crime in the Big Apple is spiking. It’s not near the warzone levels that plagued the city for nearly a quarter-century, but it’s reverting to those days in the 1980s where violent crime was just something residents experienced daily. It wasn’t until the 1993 mayoral election and Rudolph Giuliani taking the reins that the city was cleaned up. As Julio wrote yesterday, hundreds of rioters and looters had their charges dismissed by the woke prosecutor’s office in New York City. The message is clear: you can get away with it. Loot stores, burn buildings, attack police, assault other New Yorkers—it’s all allowed. The Democratic Party has become a pro-crime party. And who do some liberal talking heads blame for the spike in crime in NYC? The police. I’m not kidding—and of course, this was uttered on MSNBC. The only network that would have contributors this unhinged (via Fox News):

Defund the Police activist & MSNBC contributor @MsPackyetti: Rising crime in NYC isn’t the fault of the #DefundThePolie movement; "it’s actually the fault of the police" pic.twitter.com/3ki9EX1Q1R — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 21, 2021

MSNBC contributor Brittany Packnett Cunningham argued Monday that rising crime in New York City is not the fault of the Defund the Police movement but rather the police themselves. "This rise in crime is not the fault of the movement," said Cunningham, a former member of President Barack Obama's 21st Century Policing Task Force. "It's actually the fault of the police." "Why should we keep funding systems and institutions that keep rendering themselves ineffective?" she asked. To "ensure truly safe streets," Cunningham suggested further discussion of gun control, livable wages, fair housing, and education.

That is quite the hot take. The Left spits in the faces of cops, pushes an agenda that defunds their agencies, accuses them of murder for every justifiable police shooting, and all of this while working under a system that now supports criminality with these cash bail tweaks and woke DAs. But it’s the cops’ fault. The cops arrest the perps and then they’re set free by the commie district attorneys. Yeah, only a liberal would say this is the fault of the police. Then again, no one should be shocked. When the liberals are caught peddling a trash policy, they just double down. In their minds, they’re right. It’s just us who are out of touch. That is one warped reality that seldom experiences, except Hunter Biden when he hit the crack pipe.