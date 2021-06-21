Want to Guess How Much Media Coverage Was Devoted to the Democratic Party’s Takeover of our Elections?

You already know the answer, but you still need to crunch the numbers to see how truly bad the media coverage is when it comes to GOP efforts to maintain the security of our elections. It’s no wonder why the liberal narrative reigns supreme. We don’t have the apparatus to fight back. We don’t have ABC, NBC, and CBS. We fight on nonetheless, but the results are predictable. The liberal media did what they do best, trash the GOP while moving their Democrat election takeover bill through the backdoor (via Newsbusters):

An analysis of ABC, CBS and NBC evening news coverage from March 1 through June 10 found nearly 52 minutes of airtime spent on a variety of Republican-sponsored state election laws. That compares to a meager 2 minutes, 40 seconds for Democrats’ so-called “For the People” Act, national legislation that would override a host of state election laws, including popular voter ID rules, in favor of a national scheme that would make voting less secure. A study released last month by MRC Latino found the same skew at Spanish-language networks Telemundo, Univision and CNN en Español: nearly 35 minutes of coverage about new state laws, vs. barely a minute about the Democrats’ federal legislation. On ABC, CBS and NBC, our study found that the coverage was relentlessly — almost unanimously — negative. Taking into account statements from reporters, anchors, and non-aligned sources (such as soundbites from voters and experts), but excluding identified Democrats and Republicans, we found just three positive statements about the Republican-sponsored laws, vs. 75 negative statements. That translates into a stupendous 96% negative coverage for the GOP-sponsored laws. As for the Democrats’ “For the People” Act, there was no debate. No controversy, nothing to see here.

If you’ve seen Charlie Wilson’s War, there’s a scene where Rep. Charles Wilson (D-TX), played by Tom Hanks, is facing potential drug charges. ‘Good time Charlie’ might be in legal trouble as they embarked on a massive CIA operation to fund the Mujaheddin via Israel and the Arab world. The late CIA agent Gust Avrakotos, who was a key player in this operation, knew the media well “as long as the press sees sex and drugs behind the left hand, you can park a battle carrier behind the right hand and no one's gonna f**king notice.”

With this, replace “sex and drugs” with some fake narrative about supposedly racist voting laws, and it’s the same game with the same results. And there’s a reason why there’s no coverage to spark a debate. It’s already over. Most Americans across ethnic and racial lines support voter ID laws, which is where Democrats, the media, and the Left have concentrated their attention. Support for early voting is also high, but I guess I could stomach that with voter ID and proper chains of custody.



For an industry that stoked its ego and executed a nauseatingly self-righteous ‘we deal in facts’ campaign over the past four years, they sure act funny when the data shreds their best-laid plans. Again, you already knew this—but what’s changed is that they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.