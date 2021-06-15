When a North Korean Defector Torches the 'Woke' Schools, You Know Things Have Gone Off the Rails

North Korea is full of insane people. There are countless news segments where you see the brainwashed masses acting like any other populace would if they thought their leader could read their minds. Everything is warped there. There is a museum devoted to American war atrocities that occurred during the Korean War. It’s an impressive exercise in propaganda. So, when a defector from this communist hell hole torches the "woke" Left and says their shenanigans on college campuses is crazier than anything she experienced in North Korea, you know it's awful (via Fox News):

As American educational institutions continue to be called into question, a North Korean defector fears the United States' future "is as bleak as North Korea" after she attended one of the country's most prestigious universities.

Yeonmi Park has experienced plenty of struggle and hardship, but she does not call herself a victim.

One of several hundred North Korean defectors settled in the United States, Park, 27, transferred to Columbia University from a South Korean university in 2016 and was deeply disturbed by what she found.

"I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think," Park said in an interview with Fox News. "I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying."

Those similarities include anti-Western sentiment, collective guilt and suffocating political correctness.

[…]

During orientation, she was scolded by a university staff member for admitting she enjoyed classic literature such as Jane Austen.

"I said ‘I love those books.’ I thought it was a good thing," recalled Park.

"Then she said, 'Did you know those writers had a colonial mindset? They were racists and bigots and are subconsciously brainwashing you.’"