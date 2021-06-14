As Pentagon Is Transformed by Woke Left, Here's What Replaced a Military History Lesson for Some US Marines

We’ve been going through the Pentagon’s ‘woke’ transformation. Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd is all about it. they even had a diversity czar who had to be reassigned after past social media posts were unearthed; he compared Trump to Hitler. Yeah, the crusade to root out extremism got off to a banner start. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and other congressional Republicans have also been keeping an eye on the Woke Pentagon. And yes, their criticism has been met with mockery from the liberal media, but scores of whistleblowers have come forward detailing the mayhem that has engulfed the military. We should be preparing our troops to defend this country, not taking seminars on bashing white people. Here’s what some US Marines had to sit through, thanks to this lefty overhaul. It was supposed to be a routine military history lesson (via Washington Times) [emphasis mine]:

Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, received the complaints through a whistleblower site he launched in late May in partnership with Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican. […] The service members’ complaints add to the mounting pushback against “woke” culture that is quickly spreading through America’s schools, workplaces and government. These institutions increasingly adopt training and curriculum based on critical race theory, which holds that White people are inherently racist and invested in the oppression of people of color. Pentagon officials defend the training. They say it promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the armed forces. Critics say it is sowing division in the ranks. “One Marine told us a military history training session was replaced with mandatory training on police brutality, White privilege, and systemic racism. He reported that several officers are now leaving his unit citing that training,” Mr. Cotton said. “Another service member told us that their unit was required to read ‘White Fragility’ by Robin DiAngelo, which claims ‘White people raised in Western society are conditioned in a White supremacist world view.’” He said an airman complained that an exercise called “privilege walk” was a “racist exercise.” “Members of the wing were ordered to separate themselves by race and gender in order to stratify people based on their perceived privilege,” Mr. Cotton said in describing the airman’s complaint.

These are not national security priorities. White nationalism isn’t an existential threat. White privilege is not hamstringing the military. It’s the Left, which is no shock since liberal America hates the military. How does learning about police brutality help the Marine Corps? Reading White Fragility will make our air force more ready and lethal to take on the threats we face? No. It’s crap.

It shouldn’t matter what color you are if you’re good at killing America’s enemies. Period. That’s a universal standard that transcends all racial, ethnic, and religious lines.

Take Gen. George S. Patton’s words to heart when he introduced the first all-black tank battalion in 1944, the 761st Black Panthers, where he said, “Men, you are the first Negro tankers ever to fight in the American army. I would never have asked for you if you were not good. I have nothing but the best in my army. I don’t care what color you are as long as you go up there and kill those Kraut sons-of-bitches.”

Somehow along the way, white people became our number one security issue or something. I think it’s more of white liberals are bored. They have nothing to rail against, so they’re just making up stuff. It’s a day that ends in “y.”