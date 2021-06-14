GOP Senator Knows the Perfect Word to Replace Biden Administration’s ‘Birthing People’ Shenanigans

The Democratic Party prides itself in being a lot of things, but science is one of them. That ‘we’re the party of science’ nonsense has been peddled in their global warming propaganda, despite them ignoring the fact that science is never settled. The party of science also has a lot of liberals who are anti-vaxx. The party of science also has been peddling outright lies and pure fiction that would probably peak the interests of Philip K. Dick, H.G. Wells, and Jules Verne if they were still alive. Science fiction is great. It’s not good for public policy, but Democrats take everything these liars say as gospel, which is why 71 percent of Democrats would rather have healthy and vaccinated people remain in the bunker because Dr. Anthony Fauci is still stroking his ego. At least it’s not a Jeffrey Toobin episode.

No, in this case, the party of science has also taken an anti-science position on gender and biological function to accommodate the small sliver of transgender Americans. In doing so, women are no longer women. They’re ‘birthing people.’ Spencer covered this language tweak last week. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) also had questions for Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was testifying before the Senate Financial Services Committee on the budget. Becerra was asked by the senator to give a clearer definition of this ‘woke’ overhaul of the English language. He could not (via Daily Caller):

Xavier Becerra defends the use of the term “birthing people” by saying that “We are trying to be precise.”



Senator Lankford: “Mom is a pretty good word. That’s worked for a while and I think that’s pretty precise as well.” pic.twitter.com/BAsVdSvf18 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2021

“I also noticed you changed a term in your budget work. You shifted from using the term “mother” to “birthing people” rather than mother. Can you help me get a good definition of “birthing people”? Lankford asked. Becerra struggled to provide a definition, saying he will have to “check on the language.” “But I think if we’re talking about those who give birth, I think we’re talking about…I don’t know how else to explain it to you other than [that].” The Oklahoma Senator pushed back, saying the “language is important always.” “Would you at least admit that calling a mom a ‘birthing person’ could be offensive…that they don’t want to get a ‘Happy birthing person card’ in May. Can you at least admit that term itself could be offensive to some moms?” he asked. The HHS Secretary declined to answer the question saying, “I’ll go back and take a look a look at [the] terminology that was used and I could get back to you, but again if we’re trying to be precise in the language that’s used.”

To save women, we must erase women. To promote science, we must peddle anti-science talking points to ensure we don’t offend anyone. Sounds ass-backwards, huh? Maybe that’s because it is. There are only two genders. Deal with it. You can certainly think that’s not true, as living in fantasyland is not a crime. It’s just funny how the ‘party of science’ throws all of that in the trash. As we’ve noted, just give it time. The boomerang Democrats chuck will eventually come back to break their face. It always happens. That’s the price you pay for pushing views based on feelings and not facts.