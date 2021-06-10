How Many Democrats Do You Think Want to Remain Scared of COVID Forever? It’s Shocking, But Also Not.

This poll is shocking, but also not. Yeah, you’re probably not going to be overly surprised that legions of Democrats want to remain scared of COVID forever. The CDC tweaked the mask mandate. States are reopening, even those run by Democrats. Axios trashed their weekly COVID map because the level of infection nationally is so low. It’s over. The pandemic is over. Take off the masks. Well, for over 70 percent of Democrats, they’re not willing to return to normal life (via NY Post):

A whopping 71 percent of Democrats in the United States want healthy people to stay home “as much as possible,” even as vaccinations soar and new coronavirus infections have plummeted, according to a new survey from Gallup. In contrast, 87 percent of Republicans surveyed and 64 percent of independents said it was time for people to start living normally after more than a year of pandemic shutdowns and working from home. The partisan divide continued for questions about how quickly respondents had jumped back into their normal routines.

Liberals are idiots. They still take Anthony Fauci at his word despite the man being perpetually wrong about COVID. He can’t take a position. He admitted his mask-wearing post-vaccination was political theater. And the emails exposed via FOIA show that most, if not all, of the main COVID protocols that propped up the lockdown regime, were garbage. Masks were ineffective because most people wore the ones purchased in stores, which Fauci admitted did nothing to curb the spread since the virus was small enough to penetrate the material. So, why go all-in on the mask fetish, doc? Noble lies don’t shield you from looking like an idiot and keeping a regime in place that ruined the livelihoods of millions of Americans for a virus that has a 90 percent survivability rate. And still, liberals take Fauci and the panic peddlers’ word as gospel. We were lied to—and liberal America seems okay with that. Again, the Left’s news sources are riddled with fake news and intentional misinformation so we can’t be shocked again that liberals fall for anything. On the other hand, to maintain their moral superiority complex—they could just simply not care that they’re triple masking for nothing.