Newsom Is Really Jacking Up the Pandering In Latest Move to Enhance Racial Equity

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election. The signatures were taken. They were verified. And his crappy job as governor is now the basis for an election. The outing to Napa and French Laundry has come back to bite him. During the height of the COVID pandemic, Newsom locked down his state, only to abscond to some bougie restaurant with friends and members of the medical community where they enjoyed a nice dinner, mask-less and with no social distancing. He’s one of many Democrats who had a ‘rules for thee but not for me’ attitude when it came to the lockdown.

So, Newsom is going to need all the votes he can get, so he’s definitely going to rely on the nonwhite voters that make up the backbone of the Democratic Party base and he’s going to reach out to them by…offering slave reparations (via The Hill):

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday said his state is moving forward with efforts to create “a more equitable and inclusive future for all” at the first meeting of the state’s task force to study proposals for reparations for African Americans. Newsom last year signed a bill approving the task force that will consider paying reparations for slavery. The statute requires a task force to make recommendations for lawmakers to address the findings by July 2023. The recommendations are slated to include details on what form of compensation lawmakers should authorize, as well as who should receive those funds. “With this bill, we’re bringing together some of the best, the brightest minds to chart a path forward, to move to a more equal California,” Newsom, who is facing a recall election later this year, said Tuesday.

It’s so utterly predictable. This state is one of the worst with regards to economic freedom and job creation—and they want to blow money on slave reparations. They already have health care for illegal aliens, so why not toss this ‘woke’ policy into the progressive cesspool, especially when you’re about to fight for your political life.