Wait...That's Why Rick Santorum Was Fired from CNN?

Well, that’s the definition of weak sauce. Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, who has been one of the few conservative voices on CNN, has been let go over remarks he made about Native Americans. I’m not kidding. And it wasn’t even that bad. The incident occurred as he addressed a Young America’s Foundation event, and apparently, this was just too much for the liberal network to handle (via The Hill):

CNN severed its contract with senior political commentator Rick Santorum this week after comments he made about Native Americans and the influence of the Indigenous people's culture on the U.S. The comments from the former Republican senator sparked outrage last month when he spoke about the history of the United States. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here," Santorum said at a Young America’s Foundation event. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but, candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” A CNN senior executive first told HuffPost on Saturday that Santorum’s contract with CNN was quietly ended after the comments.

CNN's punishment for Chris Cuomo was to fire Rick Santorum. https://t.co/9hrTqnhh4O — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 23, 2021

Seriously? Host Chris Cuomo colluded with his alleged molester brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also known for his expert ways in spreading COVID to the elderly and killing them. That's not an offense worthy of termination at CNN, apparently. This also comes off news that the Associated Press fired a reporter over her reported anti-Semitism. They got a scalp, and we got a scalp, except our scalps are people who deserve to be fired. But this game will continue. Luckily, Santorum will find work elsewhere, and Chris will still be on the air as the dude who gave his brother advice when scores of women said he was a creep. Whatever happened to believe all women, by the way?