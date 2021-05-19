Liberal Media

Media Executive Noticed a Pattern During the Sunday Morning Talk Shows...And It Involved Liz Cheney

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 19, 2021 1:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Media Executive Noticed a Pattern During the Sunday Morning Talk Shows...And It Involved Liz Cheney

Source: AP Photo by/NBC, William B. Plowman

I don’t mind the Sunday Morning talk shows to be honest. Not so long ago, you had folks like George Will just shred American liberalism and the policies of the Obama administration on a weekly basis. The "woke" virus hadn't taken hold. The Tea Party was on the rise. It was your run-of-the-mill discussions from the Beltway Elite and consumed by news junkies. Yet, post-Trump, and maybe since forever, it has become an outlet for the detached political class to spew what they think matters but isn't on the minds of most Americans. 

In 2009-10, health care was on everyone’s mind so maybe that's an exception, but Tom Bevan, co-founder of RealClearPolitics, had a good thread concerning why last weekend's slate of shows was particularly appalling. 

The Biden White House is engulfed in multiple crises. We have Israel and Hamas on the brink of war, COVID, inflation, a gas crisis after Colonial Pipeline was shut down by hackers, and the border crisis. We’re getting rolled by China. Russia is back to flexing its muscles along the Ukrainian border. And Biden is asleep at the switch. Inflation is especially of high concern as these folks talking on the Sunday circuits will seldom be impacted. Their bills might be higher, but the rich can pay them. The average American family is going to get killed by the grocery and gas bills going up. No, no—we can't talk about things that make Joe Biden look bad. We need to focus a lot on Liz Cheney and her recent ejection from her position as Chair of the House Republican Conference due to her inability to do her job well because she cannot shut the hell up about Donald Trump. Bevan noted that "Face the Nation" was the only show not to eat a massive chunk of their time trying to sow seeds of discontent with the Cheney ouster. 

It’s not a big deal, and we all see through this show. The liberal media and Democrats flocking to Liz’s defense…are you kidding me? They hate her, but she's good material to use to manufacture this fake news narrative of a GOP civil war. Yes, I'm sure Liz loved her time on television, but if she wants to be used as a weapon for Democratic Party messaging, then she truly is a traitor. 

The world is on fire, so let's talk about Cheney. That sounds about right for the mindset of newsrooms nowadays. 

H/T Twitchy

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Blasts the Latest Attempt to Put Him in Prison
Katie Pavlich

Netanyahu Says No to Biden's Call for Ceasefire
Katie Pavlich
Pennsylvania Voters Agree to Curb Tom Wolf's Tyrannical Executive Power
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
This 2017 Article About Mask Addiction in Japan Perfectly Predicted What's Happening to Mask Worshippers Now
Scott Morefield
The National Guard Is Finally Leaving Washington, D.C.
Katie Pavlich
'Shocking' Phone Call Between IDF and Gazan Reveals 'Entire Conflict in a Nutshell'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular