Biden Jokes About Running Over Reporter Who Dared to Ask About Israel

Look, I’m just going by their rules. What Joe Biden did was an atrocious attack on the free press. Our brave reporters are being subjected to horrendous abuse. This is truly an attack on the First Amendment. Will we survive this?

These lines would have been spewed all over the media if Trump had done what Biden did concerning his test drive today. In fact, I’m probably being a little too moderate with the faux hysteria that followed every time Donald Trump torched the media on their fake news reporting. Joe Biden decided to test drive Ford’s new electric F-150. Why they would do such a terrible thing to a great truck is beyond me. Prior to peeling away from the press corps, which he usually does anyway in avoiding their questions, one reporter tried to ask the president about the conflict in Gaza. Biden refused to answer any question about Israel…unless this reporter was standing in the front of the car.

President Biden test drives Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck pic.twitter.com/A3jrsIi5mR — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 18, 2021

After Biden jokes about running over a reporter trying to ask him about Israel, many reporters start laughing; he then peels off and the press corps breaks into hysterical laughter pic.twitter.com/7pVn5vqMpI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

Biden joking about running down a reporter for asking about Israel in an F-150 truck is a pretty good tell about just how performative the "how dare he" fainting spells of the past 4 years actually were. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

But did he tweet a violent meme, Mr. Miller??!!??!



Did ?? He ?? Tweet ?? A ?? Violent ?? Meme? https://t.co/FgpKoV4EfF — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 18, 2021

We went from mean tweets to telling reporters they should get run over for asking questions. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/3eflWselxJ — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 18, 2021

President Jokes About Murdering Journalists, who Clap In Glee Because he was Compassionately Just Kidding https://t.co/SE6MIdOe6i — Razor (@hale_razor) May 18, 2021

This drew chuckles from the press corps. Biden doesn’t want to answer questions about a major conflict brewing in the Middle East and the press corps seems okay with that. Of course, they do. This is their guy. They’re all Democrats too. We keep forgetting that the media is pretty much just a talent pool for future Democratic communications staffers and operatives.

As Biden hit the gas, undoubtedly wishing he could run reporters he doesn’t like over without mercy, the nauseating banter can be heard in the background.

“Best test driver ever,” said one reporter. Someone also commented on how “fantastic” the pull away was; is this for real? The man did what all old drivers do: Hit the gas while not knowing what he’s doing. Biden probably could have run people over and not a single reporter here would have cared. That’s the way of the world. Democrats protect their own. This isn’t new, but it shows again the two separate rules doctrine while also exposing that the years of the media crying out how Trump was erasing press freedoms because he bashed their trash coverage was just grade-A political theater, like continuing to wear a mask even though you’ve been vaccinated for COVID.